NewLeftHeader

few clouds

73.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

R Star Foundation CEO discusses conditions in Nepal 060421

R Star Foundation CEO discusses conditions in Nepal at First Church of Christ on Sunday

R Star Foundation’s founder and CEO Rosalind Russell is once again invited to present to First Church of Christ, Scientist, in San Juan Capistrano. On Sunday, June 6 at 11:15 a.m. (after the regular service), she will discuss current conditions in Nepal as well as what the organization has done during the lockdowns – here and in Nepal. 

Additionally, Rosalind, who is a Rotarian and President of the eClub of the West, will discuss the same topics on June 8 during a Zoom meeting for the Whittier Sunrise Rotary Club. 

R Star group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tamang family, one of the families R Star Foundation has helped

After a year, Rosalind has resumed her in-person activities for many clubs and organizations. “It is a breath of fresh air to once again talk about our efforts here and in Nepal to those having interest. Newsletters are good, but live presentations spotlight us differently by bringing in colorful stories by one who has been there many times. I am grateful for each opportunity to present as people like learning.”

First Church of Christ, Scientist, is located at 31897 Del Obispo St, San Juan Capistrano (right next to the Historic Los Rios area).

To learn more about R Star Foundation or donate, go to www.RStarFoundation.org.

For more information about creating your own gathering for a presentation, email Rosalind at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 497-4911. 

R Star is a 501(c)(3) organization and a 100 percent volunteer organization.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.