 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

Vanessa Rothe Fine Art presents L’EAU 060421

Vanessa Rothe Fine Art presents L’EAU: A Summer Exhibition from June 12 to July 30

Gallery owner Vanessa Rothe invites everyone to delve into art as a respite – specifically her new summer exhibition celebrating water in all its forms, from glimmering ice, to flowing waterways, to vast seascapes of ocean.

“The exhibition is guaranteed to make a splash!” she says. “It’ll be both in person and online from June 12 to July 30.” 

The gallery is located at 418 Forest Ave and the exhibition will be available online by clicking here.

L’EAU celebrates water (L’eau in French) in all its forms and interpretations through some of the finest, globally-renowned Realism and Impressionism artworks.

Vanessa Rothe Danil Volkov

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Danil Volkov’s “In the Port”

Rothe explains: “As an element, water symbolizes a cleansing and compassionate panacea for the turbulent times of our human experience. If we can mimic water, and go with the flow rather than against it, we find ourselves renewed with a sense of gratitude, acceptance, and tranquility. 

“As we emerge from this deeply challenging time, water is invaluable in its grace, granting us a calm repose. Perhaps a work by Sergey Kovalanko or John Cosby in your home or office, with luminous blues resounding with the light, will bring an embodied sense of peace into your space.” 

Works in the exhibition range from classical realism to a new contemporary realism that may, for example, present a finely rendered area or main subject coupled with blurred edges or abstract backgrounds. 

Vanessa Rothe Jim Wodark

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jim Wodark’s “Cloudscape with Ocean”

VRFA presents a range of styles from bold brushwork to finely fit details on behalf of Russian schools of Realism in St. Petersburg, as well as the vibrant, loose, Impressionist brushwork of Ukrainian works, and the stunning oeuvres of some of the top Realists in America. Each artist explores the theme of water and what it means to them, from conceptual backgrounds with abstract blues behind a figure, to literal vast and lustrous ocean scenes. 

With more than 30 internationally acclaimed artists in the genres of Realism and Impressionism, VRFA gallery’s new show curates the very best from each artist’s studio. Often combining Realism, Impressionism, and a bit of abstraction, the works are arriving from all around the globe. 

Participating artists from around the globe include: CW Mundy, Derek Penix, Kyle Ma, Kyle Stuckey, Michelle Dunaway, John Cosby, Jesse Powell, Alexander Kremer, Ingrid Christensen, Sergey Kovalanko, Nicolas Martin, Ray Roberts, Peggi Kroll-Roberts, Rodolfo Rivadelamar, Vanessa Rothe, Megan Euell, Valery Schmatko, Olga Kuzmina, Jim Wodark, Danil Volkov, and more.

Vanessa Rothe John Cosby

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John Cosby’s “Rockledge Morning”

For the past 10 years, Rothe has meticulously curated her fine art collection with many of the top American Realist and Impressionist artists, contemporary Russian, Ukrainian, and French Impressionism, as well as fine historical California and Russian Impressionism. The collection ranges at any given time from 150 to over 200 works, from large-scale, masterful, museum-quality work to small, colorful, on-location studies, watercolors, and drawings. 

In addition to owning her own gallery, Rothe has curated unique high-quality exhibitions for such venues as The California Museum of Fine Art, the LA Art Show 2015, and galleries such as Arcadia Contemporary LA and NYC, Abend Gallery in Denver, and the Salmagundi Club in New York. She is a native of Laguna Beach and currently resides here, three minutes from her gallery storefront, with her husband Tommy and her two sons Logan and Perry.

VRFA gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary at this location and has been in the fine art business for 25 years. For more information, visit www.vanessarothefineart.com.

 

