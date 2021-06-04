NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 45  |  June 4, 2021

LB Business Club presents Chief Garcia 060421

LB Business Club presents Chief Garcia for June 17 Speaker Series

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce its June 17 speaker will be Mike Garcia, City of Laguna Beach Fire Chief. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Chief Garcia’s topic of discussion will be: “Laguna Beach Fire Safety Practices and Protocols: How Every Resident Can Help.”

Mike Garcia began his tenure as the Fire Chief for the City of Laguna Beach in April 2018. He came to Laguna after spending over 35 years in the Fire Service working for three different departments, most recently working for the City of Long Beach for 28 years.

LB Business Club Chief Garcia

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City of Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia

While in Long Beach, he worked in Operations in all districts within the city, holding the ranks of Firefighter, Paramedic, Captain, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief, Deputy Chief, and also participating as a long-term acting Fire Chief. He has held many administrative assignments during his career: Public Information Officer, CERT Team Coordinator, Community Services Division Supervisor, and Director of Training (in-service and new firefighter training). 

As a manager he has led the Bureaus of Support Services, which includes Dispatch, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Fleet (design, maintenance, and acquisition), Training, Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Program (PEER Support), Technology Services, Reports and Data, and Grants Management. He also led the Fire Prevention Bureau as the Fire Marshal, which included New Construction/Plan Review, High-Rise, State-Mandated Facilities, Underground Tank/Hazmat, Special Events and Filming, Harbor and Port Fire Prevention, Fire/Arson Investigations, and Code Enforcement. 

As the Fire Chief for Laguna Beach, he is a member of the Orange County Fire Chief’s Association serving as the liaison to the county Training Officers Committee, which serves to better train, prepare, and coordinate local fire department members to ensure an effective and coordinated collaborative response. His goal as Fire Chief is to further support the excellent fire services the community receives and expects, while enhancing training, employee development, preparedness, prevention, community education, and overall department excellence.

Along with many Fire Service specific qualifications and certifications, Mike Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Long Beach.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The group’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The June 17 meeting will be hosted at Nirvana Grille, 303 Broadway, Ste. 101. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. 

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

