LHBS incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts to be held on Friday

Laguna Beach High School will be hosting incoming 9th grade and new student athletic tryouts on Friday, June 11.

The schedule including the time and facility is included below. If you have any question about athletic tryouts, the head coaches’ contact information can be found at https://lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/coaches.

You are also welcome to email Athletic Director Lance Neal with any questions at lneal@lbusd.org.

Boys Basketball, 8-10 a.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Cross Country, 9-11 a.m., Stadium Track

Boys Volleyball, 9:30-10:30 a.m., North Gym

Boys Soccer, 10-11 a.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Lacrosse, 11 a.m.-noon, Stadium

Football, Noon-1 p.m., Stadium

Girls Soccer, 1-2 p.m., Stadium

Boys & Girls Water Polo, 2-3 p.m., Pool

Boys & Girls Golf, 3-4 p.m., Ben Brown’s

Softball, 3-4 p.m., Stadium Field

Baseball, 3-5 p.m., Baseball Field

Boys & Girls Tennis, 3-5 p.m., Tennis Courts

Girls Volleyball, 4-5:30 p.m., North Gym

Girls Basketball, 5-7 p.m., Dugger Gym

Boys & Girls Club invites community to “Come Together” Gala on Saturday

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been serving the community since 1952, yet, never has there been a greater need for the Club’s critical work as our children and youth heal from a challenging year, both academically and social-emotionally.

All funds raised during the Come Together Gala on Saturday, June 12 at the Montage will go directly towards programming so that the club can reach more students who have been suffering the adverse effects of isolation and distance learning. In the wake of recent learning and mentorship deficits, CEO Pam Estes notes that there has not ever been a time in her life when the Club’s calling “to help young people thrive” has been more apparent.

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach student shares her balloon design

This event is an opportunity for citizens, parents, and community leaders of Laguna Beach to Come Together to converse, inspire, and heal through community in a relaxed setting. BGCLB recognizes the importance of both individuals and business entities to unify towards a higher good for the kids. The health of Laguna Beach and its future generations are impacted by the well-being and voice of our current students.

Guests are invited to go back in time donning “groovy threads.” There will be fun outfits from the Summer of Love, Woodstock, Twiggy, Valley of the Dolls, the Beatles, Madmen, and perhaps some 60s icons or heroes. Although over 50 years have passed since this exciting decade, the theme could not be better suited for today – as we find ourselves in a time of social upheaval and activism. Similarly, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach addresses the Laguna Beach community’s quest to embrace inclusion, diversity, equity, and access through both its programs and volunteerism opportunities.

Submitted photo

Club student plants seeds in the garden

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. on the ocean view lawn for a cocktail reception featuring creative cuisine, beverages, and a fun silent auction. Longtime and well-loved Laguna Beach musical talent John Huessentstamm shall be performing acoustic guitar. He has been touted by Jimmy Haslip as, “One of the best guitarists I’ve ever worked with.” Guests get to listen to his talents while dining on an incredible surf and turf dinner.

The live auction features sought after exotic travel offerings including a first-class trip to Lake Como, Italy, a health retreat at Canyon Ranch Wellness, Dinner for 10 at Studio, a Staycation at the Montage, a seven-night stay at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, and more.

After dinner, it is time for Laguna Beach supporters to dance to hits by “Hard Day’s Night.” This top-rated touring Beatle’s tribute band has been wowing crowds with their precise performances and costumes since 1996

The event promises to be a joyful experience for all who attend. Table sponsorships for businesses, individuals, and families begin at $5,000 and include visibility and recognition.

For more information on this special event, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949) 715-7584 or michellef@bgclaguna.org.

Blessing of the Artists ceremony will take place at the Woman’s Club on Friday

After taking a year off due to the COVID pandemic, all are invited to this year’s Blessing of the Artists, a beautiful and inspiring non-denominational service that helps launch the summer festivals and art community in Laguna.

The Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts, and Art-A-Fair are opening again after a year’s absence, and this ceremony brings together many in Laguna who want to support and encourage the artists of Laguna Beach.

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. A reception will follow.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Blessing of the Artists, 2019

Net-Works Community Church will be the new host for this special event, after St. Catherine of Siena Church hosted it for years. Featured in the service will be music from local musicians, devotionals from church leaders, and personal sharing from several noted Laguna Beach artists, speaking about how spiritual inspiration so dramatically impacts their art.

“Everyone in Laguna is invited to rally around our beloved artists,” said Net-Works Pastor Jay Grant. “It’s going to be a special evening as we look forward to what we believe is going to be a fabulous summer for all the artists in our community.”

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s St.

For more information call Jay at (949) 315-1398 or Pastor Don Sciortino at (714) 231-1230.

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction June 19 and 20

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at tess.brobeck@lbusd.org or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at susan@livingyourgifts.com or (703) 505-5152.

Guest Column

Ease into the structure in your day

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

There’s something in many of us that resists structure – we want the freedom of not having to do something, of being able just to relax.

There’s something to that: freedom and going through our day feeling open and relaxed is really nice!

Unfortunately, that’s not actually how things usually go for most people. We rebel against any structure we create for ourselves, and then things get messy. Which is not a problem…until that messiness causes anxiety and then we run to distractions and comforts. This all leads to a huge mess.

That mess is an opportunity. To practice with the messiness and discomfort. To create structure that will serve you. And to relax into that structure so that it doesn’t have to feel suffocating.

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Creating structure to serve you

If you’re someone who doesn’t like structure – for example, having a schedule where you have to do something rigidly gives you the howling fantods – then you might question why you need to structure your day at all.

The answer, my friend, is that the structure can serve you and what you’re doing in the world. If you’re a leader, if you’re a creator, if you’re doing anything meaningful…then ask yourself if what you’re doing is served from having no structure.

Let’s take a couple examples:

For myself, I know that writing gets pushed back when I have a lot of smaller things that feel more urgent. Respond to emails and messages! So, I have to block off the writing time. (I’m in my writing block as I write this!) You, my amazing reader, are served by the structure I create for my writing.

Another example: I know a nurse who’s an administrator at a hospital, and her days are filled with crazy busyness…her problem is not having enough space to breathe, not enough space for self-care. So, her team (and the patients at the hospital) would be best served by her creating structure to deal with everything (blocks of time to respond to messages, etc.) but also blocks of time for meditation, going for a walk, resting.

What do you need to make space for that isn’t getting done now, but that you are fully committed to doing?

Creating sacred blocks

Once you’ve gotten clear on what needs some space in your day, block it off on your calendar.

For me, things I’ve created structure for include writing, meditation, inner work practices, reading, exercise, answering emails and messages, and project work.

Create the space for it in your day. Maybe it will be daily at the same time, or daily at different times depending on the day of the week. Maybe it only needs to be once a week, or three times a week.

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Create sacred blocks of time

Once you’ve created the space in your day, treat it as sacred. This is a space you’ve set aside to serve you and the people you care about. Don’t treat it lightly. Treat it as something that is unmissable and that you care deeply about.

Also think about the space where you’ll do it: do you need a quiet space? Do you want to play music, or have candles, or declutter the space?

Set a reminder, so you don’t miss it. And when you start, set an intention for how you’d like to be during the time you’re doing this. Fully present, open-hearted?

Relaxing into structure

Now that you’ve created this sacred structure…you might notice yourself resisting it. Maybe something about this feels restricting.

This stems from our beliefs about structure. Maybe we feel that structure is rigid, restricting, suffocating, unnecessary, joyless.

Instead, can we look at it as an opportunity to bring joy and delight into our day? Can we feel the freedom in creating this sacred space for ourselves?

Can we practice relaxing into this structure, so that it can be one of the only places in our day when we don’t have to decide what to do, we don’t have to have doubts or debate ourselves, we can just do what we’ve already decided is important?

Try it out: what would it be like to relax into the structure you’ve created, to find the freedom and joy in the structure. See what it’s like to bring the fullness of your being into your commitments.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Love birds, but need help identifying them? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided end-of-spring bird walk on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m. Tour both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and Spring migrants on this loving early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater. (PCH inland at the School-State Park stoplight and follow the signs to the campground.) $15 day-use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican, and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/.

For a trail map, click here.

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 pm. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Enjoy the setting sun and the rising full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

LOCA Arts challenge celebrates Summer Sea-Sun

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing their photos, and photos of their artwork, that follows fun and easy themes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sandy Toes by Wendy Wirth

“We want every type of artist to be involved,” said artist and LOCA board member Lisa Mansour, “From first-timers to professional artists, we love seeing everyone’s creativity shine through.”

The newest challenge is Summer Sea-Sun, featuring images of summer surf throughout June, summer sunsets in July, and summer sea life in August.

Courtesy of LOCA Arts

Mint box painting by Lisa Mansour

All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography, and sculpture. To participate in June, post photos or images of your summer surf artworks to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

For more information, go to www.LOCAarts.org, follow @locaarts on Instagram, or call (949) 363-4700.

Vanessa Rothe Fine Art presents L’EAU: A Summer Exhibition from June 12 to July 30

Gallery owner Vanessa Rothe invites everyone to delve into art as a respite – specifically her new summer exhibition celebrating water in all its forms, from glimmering ice, to flowing waterways, to vast seascapes of ocean.

“The exhibition is guaranteed to make a splash!” she says. “It’ll be both in person and online from June 12 to July 30.”

The gallery is located at 418 Forest Ave and the exhibition will be available online by clicking here.

L’EAU celebrates water (L’eau in French) in all its forms and interpretations through some of the finest, globally-renowned Realism and Impressionism artworks.

Submitted photo

Danil Volkov’s “In the Port”

Rothe explains: “As an element, water symbolizes a cleansing and compassionate panacea for the turbulent times of our human experience. If we can mimic water, and go with the flow rather than against it, we find ourselves renewed with a sense of gratitude, acceptance, and tranquility.

“As we emerge from this deeply challenging time, water is invaluable in its grace, granting us a calm repose. Perhaps a work by Sergey Kovalanko or John Cosby in your home or office, with luminous blues resounding with the light, will bring an embodied sense of peace into your space.”

Works in the exhibition range from classical realism to a new contemporary realism that may, for example, present a finely rendered area or main subject coupled with blurred edges or abstract backgrounds.

Submitted photo

Jim Wodark’s “Cloudscape with Ocean”

VRFA presents a range of styles from bold brushwork to finely fit details on behalf of Russian schools of Realism in St. Petersburg, as well as the vibrant, loose, Impressionist brushwork of Ukrainian works, and the stunning oeuvres of some of the top Realists in America. Each artist explores the theme of water and what it means to them, from conceptual backgrounds with abstract blues behind a figure, to literal vast and lustrous ocean scenes.

With more than 30 internationally acclaimed artists in the genres of Realism and Impressionism, VRFA gallery’s new show curates the very best from each artist’s studio. Often combining Realism, Impressionism, and a bit of abstraction, the works are arriving from all around the globe.

Participating artists from around the globe include: CW Mundy, Derek Penix, Kyle Ma, Kyle Stuckey, Michelle Dunaway, John Cosby, Jesse Powell, Alexander Kremer, Ingrid Christensen, Sergey Kovalanko, Nicolas Martin, Ray Roberts, Peggi Kroll-Roberts, Rodolfo Rivadelamar, Vanessa Rothe, Megan Euell, Valery Schmatko, Olga Kuzmina, Jim Wodark, Danil Volkov, and more.

Submitted photo

John Cosby’s “Rockledge Morning”

For the past 10 years, Rothe has meticulously curated her fine art collection with many of the top American Realist and Impressionist artists, contemporary Russian, Ukrainian, and French Impressionism, as well as fine historical California and Russian Impressionism. The collection ranges at any given time from 150 to over 200 works, from large-scale, masterful, museum-quality work to small, colorful, on-location studies, watercolors, and drawings.

In addition to owning her own gallery, Rothe has curated unique high-quality exhibitions for such venues as The California Museum of Fine Art, the LA Art Show 2015, and galleries such as Arcadia Contemporary LA and NYC, Abend Gallery in Denver, and the Salmagundi Club in New York. She is a native of Laguna Beach and currently resides here, three minutes from her gallery storefront, with her husband Tommy and her two sons Logan and Perry.

VRFA gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary at this location and has been in the fine art business for 25 years. For more information, visit www.vanessarothefineart.com.

LPAPA’s 23rd Annual Plein Air Painting Invitational is recharged, will take place October 2-10

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) and the Laguna Beach community continue celebrating our town’s plein air legacy. LPAPA faced the obstacles of 2020 and survived. The nonprofit found creative ways to sustain itself and help its artists care for themselves and their families.

“We believed that through the challenging times, we all needed to stand together to support one another. Together we got through it. Together we kept LPAPA strong,” says Executive Director Rosemary Swimm.

“With our ‘show must go on’ attitude, LPAPA learned to conquer the virtual world and now LPAPA is excited to present a ‘Recharged and Revitalized’ Invitational, combining both physical and virtual elements.

“We will continue to support our artists and our collectors by presenting LPAPA’s 23rd Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational from October 2-10.”

The plein air event is a tradition that was started in 1999. This year the Invitational in-person events will have all COVID protocols in place, as well as simultaneous virtual live-streamed events enabling all near and far to enjoy the many choices.

Submitted photo

Don Demers, “Laguna Breakers”

The 2021 Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational features 35 of the nation’s top award-winning plein air artists who are dedicated to painting the landscape and preserving Laguna’s plein air painting legacy and tradition. During the nine-day plein air art festival, the invited artists will paint in and around Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities, coastlines, and canyons.

There will be opportunities to purchase original paintings created during the week, as well as the chance to meet and greet the artists. The artists will submit what they consider to be their best paintings at the end of the week for the awards judging and the Collectors Gala exhibition.

“LPAPA’s mission, as a nonprofit art organization, is dedicated to preserving Laguna’s rich artistic legacy established by these early plein air artists – who we honor today with our mission and dedication to the plein air painting tradition in Laguna Beach, across the nation, and around the world,” adds Swimm.

The 35 artists participating include: Suzie Baker, Richard Boyer, Carl Bretzke, John Budicin, Saim Caglayan, Rick J. Delanty, Gil Dellinger, Don Demers, Jed Dorsey, Bill Farnsworth, Mark Fehlman, Tatyana Fogarty, Kathleen Hudson, Jane Hunt, Debra Huse, Ryan Jensen, Paul Kratter, Shuang Li, Calvin Liang, Daniel Marshal, David Marty, Jim McVicker, Fernando Micheli, Terry Miura, Dan Mondloch, Ned Mueller, Michael Obermeyer, Scott W. Prior, Anthony Salvo, Aaron Schuerr, Jeff Sewell, Mark Shasha, Michael Situ, Barbara Tapp, and Jove Wang.

“We invite you to join us (physically or virtually) and enjoy art exhibitions, sales, and auctions, watch our nationally recognized artists at work, hear Plein Talks, and participate in special activities,” adds Swimm.

Event highlights Include: Sunday, Oct 3 – Quick Draw Competition; Monday, Oct 4 – Plein Talk with the Artists (Live & Online Art Talk and Q&A’s); Wednesday, Oct 7 – Plein Talk with the Experts (Live & Online Art Talk & Q&A’s); Saturday, Oct 9 – 23rd Annual Collectors Virtual Gala & Art Show Sale/Auction; and Sunday, Oct 10 – Invitational Art Show & Online Sale/Auction.

For additional information about the events or LPAPA, contact Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s executive director, at (949) 376-3635 or info@lpapa.org, or visit the website at www.lpapa.org.