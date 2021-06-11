NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Art in Public Places 061121

“Art in Public Places” – Boy and Dog by Ruth Peabody

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the fourteenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

The art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Installed in 1933, Boy and Dog is said to be the oldest public art installation in Laguna. Created by Ruth Peabody, the bronze statue with its green patina sits at the corner of Upper Cliff Drive and Pacific Coast Highway at a tiny park called Jahraus Park.

Click on photo for a larger image

“Boy and Dog” – Oldest public art installation in Laguna

The park is named after Elmer Jahraus who came to Laguna in 1903. He was involved with many artists’ projects until 1927, the year the city incorporated.

According to an article in Stu News (in 2018), the late Richard Jahraus used to say he was [the model for] the boy at age three years old. He claimed he was teased unmercifully about his sculpted bare backside.

The statue celebrates Elmer Jahraus’ commitments to Laguna Beach. Most people who pass by it are enchanted by its presence.

In 2008, it was lovingly restored by artist Cheryl Ekstrom before she passed away, and the replacement of the boy’s arm was funded in part by Laguna Beach resident Mark Porterfield.

It was rededicated in April of 2009 after a three-month restoration, which included a new base, plumbing, a dog water basin, and plants as part of the process. 

In 2018, local bronze sculptor George Stripling was hired by the city to remove an undetermined liquid that was sloshed onto it.

Click on photo for a larger image

The late Richard Jahraus used to say he was [the model for] the boy at age three years old

Ruth Eaton was born in Highland Park, Illinois, on March 30, 1893. Her earliest art instruction was under her mother, Eleanor Colburn, who was an accomplished artist. She then became a student at the Art Institute of Chicago. Ruth married Hugh Kingman Peabody in 1918 in New Hampshire where the couple remained for five years. 

In 1923, the couple, accompanied by her mother, moved to Laguna, where mother and daughter embraced the culture of the Laguna Beach art colony, each becoming active members of the Laguna Beach Art Association. The two artists shared a home studio, and although their early work is similar in style, they each created a distinct body of work, with Ruth working in both painting and sculpture. 

A respected art instructor at Laguna Beach High School, Ruth became a private instructor as well. During her career, she created sculpture and painted portraits, landscapes, and still lifes, in a post-impressionist style, working in both oil and in watercolor. 

Click on photo for a larger image

“Boy and Dog” – rededicated in 2009

Ruth and her mother were two of the city’s earliest, most prominent artists and helped make Laguna famous in the art world. 

Her work during this period may have been influenced by composition and color theories of fellow Laguna Beach Art Association artist Fredrick John de St. Vrain Schwankovsky. In 1939, the Fine Arts Gallery of San Diego presented Ruth’s abstractions in a solo exhibition, the first show of its kind by a regional artist. Later, she returned to a more representational style in her paintings. 

In 1932, she was included in the California Arts & Architecture directory of state-wide artists. 

The Boy and Dog sculpture, created by Peabody for Sophie Kerr, in memory of a daughter and her love of animals, was among the artist’s most distinguished achievements. 

Ruth Eaton Peabody passed away on October 22, 1966, in Laguna Beach. 

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

