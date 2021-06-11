NewLeftHeader

clear sky

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

COVID-19: One new case and no deaths reported 061121

COVID-19: One new case and no deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is now reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, June 4-10, there has been one new case in Laguna Beach, bringing the overall totals to 878 cases reported to date and seven total deaths.

During the past week, the county reported a total of 223 new cases, raising the total to 255,570 to date. The death totals for the county were 22 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,092.

As of yesterday, June 10, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 3,993,911 tests to date. There are 53 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 14 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the County, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the County’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s new edition.

COVID 19 6.11.21

Click on photos for larger images

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.