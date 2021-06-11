NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach 061121

Laguna Craft Guild returns to Main Beach Cobblestones again this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will return to the Main Beach Cobblestones this Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to dusk. Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair will feature a dozen or more artists exhibiting their works. 

The following artists will be in attendance: Rachel Goberman, Cliff Wassmann, Robert Jones, Muffin Spencer-Devlin, Linda Ames, Mary Ann Guerra, Gregory Lincoln, Debra Covern, Nancy Bernstein, Tatyana Zen, Michael Phillips, Jeff Lavinsky, and Melissa Renee.

Laguna Craft Guild umbrellas

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Artisans on display, 2019

Although the location has changed over the years, the Laguna Craft Guild continues an over four-decade tradition of setting up their fine arts and crafts on the Main Beach Cobblestones. It began in the early 1970s as a way for local artists and makers to sell their work. 

The group’s current home is on the Cobblestones next to The Greeter’s Corner Restaurant on 14 Sundays a year. 

For more information about Laguna Craft Guild, go to www.lagunacraftguild.org.

 

