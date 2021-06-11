NewLeftHeader

clear sky

73.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

LBUSD announces Director of Assessment 061121

LBUSD announces Director of Assessment and Accountability

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education voted Tuesday (June 8) unanimously to approve the appointment of Dr. Elisabeth “Betsy” Kannenberg as Director of Assessment and Accountability. Dr. Kannenberg was selected from a candidate pool of highly qualified applicants.

Originally from Alexandria, Virginia, Dr. Elisabeth Kannenberg moved to California in 2001, where she began her career in public education. She served as a special education and intervention teacher, new teacher mentor, and summer administrator in Solana Beach School District prior to joining the leadership team in San Marcos Unified School District in 2012. Since that me, Dr. Kannenberg has worked as an elementary assistant principal, principal, and Instructional Services Director, overseeing state and federal programs, Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) development, parent engagement, and expanded learning opportunities. She is also an associate faculty member at the University of Arizona Global Campus, where she teaches graduate courses in education. She and her husband, Brian, are the parents of two school-aged children, Chase and Olivia. 

Dr. Kannenberg is excited to become part of the Laguna Beach Unified School District team and support LBUSD educators and community members in ensuring each student gains the knowledge, experience, world perspectives, and skills needed to become lifelong learners and producers in a competitive and interconnected world. 

Dr. Kannenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from James Madison University, a master’s degree in special education from National University, and a doctorate degree in administrative for teaching and learning leadership from Walden University, Minnesota. 

“The aspects I admire most about Laguna Beach Unified are the clear, unwavering focus on student learning, emphasis on meeting the needs of the whole child, and focus on the learner experience,” said Dr. Kannenberg. “As an educator, my greatest passion lies in maximizing educational opportunities for all students. I believe in the transformational power of public education and am invested in the critical work we do within our schools to empower learners and inspire possibilities.”

“We are excited to have Dr. Kannenberg join the LBUSD team as she brings a wealth of experience as a teacher, site leader, and district office administrator,” said Dr. Viloria, Superintendent of Schools. “Over the last several years, schools have been tasked with managing larger and more complex data. Dr. Kannenberg’s experience in this area will help us maintain and improve upon our ongoing continuous improvement efforts.”

Under the direction and supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, the Director of Assessment and Accountability guides school administrators and teachers through processes to apply data to educational strategies and programs to improve student learning – including interpretation of data, reflection on instructional practice and programs, development of planned actions to improve student learning, monitoring implementation of planned actions, and performing other related work as required. 

Dr. Kannenberg will start as the Director of Assessment and Accountability on July 1, 2021.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.