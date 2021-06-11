NewLeftHeader

clear sky

73.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Celebrate re-emergence by wearing yellow 061121

Celebrate re-emergence by wearing yellow for community photo on June 15 at City Hall

Tuesday, June 15 will be a yellow-letter day in Laguna. That is when people in town officially will be able to re-emerge from COVID-19 restrictions and celebrate their post-pandemic lives. 

With these thoughts in mind, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and longtime resident Denny Freidenrich are inviting friends and neighbors to turn out for a community photo at 10 a.m. in front of City Hall. 

Celebrate re emergence yellow

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Cort and Diane Kloke, KX FM Development Director Jayne Herring, and Denny Freidenrich

“Everyone who has been fully vaccinated is welcome,” Kempf says. “Please wear something yellow – like a hat, shirt, blouse, skirt or pants – or bring yellow flowers,” she adds. 

For his part, Freidenrich notes, “Many people have been traumatized by the events of the last sixteen months. They either know someone who contracted COVID, lost family members to the virus, or suffered financial losses.”

“Tuesday’s community photo will be a great way to reconnect with old friends and look ahead to the future,” Diane Kloke says. 

If you would like to participate in the community photo, please call (949) 338-5071.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.