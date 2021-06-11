NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

Laguna Art Museum presents in-person Film Night 061121

On Thursday, June 17 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum will present an in-person Film Night featuring 20th Century Women. In this film, three women in Santa Barbara share in the upbringing of a teenage boy at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion.

Laguna Art Museum 20th Century Women

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“20th Century Women” will be featured at LAM Film Night on Thursday, June 17

In 1979 Santa Barbara, Dorothea Fields is a determined single mother in her mid-50s who is raising her adolescent son, Jamie, at a moment brimming with cultural change and rebellion. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women – Abbie, a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home, and Julie, a savvy and provocative teenage neighbor – to help with Jamie’s upbringing.

20th Century Women premiered at the New York Film Festival in 2016. It was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards – Best Motion Picture and Best Actress for Annette Bening – as well as Best Original Screenplay at the 89th Academy Awards.

Tickets are included with museum admission. Advance tickets are recommended.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-20th-century-women.

 

