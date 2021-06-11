NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 47  |  June 11, 2021

14th Annual Fête de la Musique 061121

14th Annual Fête de la Musique to fill streets of Laguna Beach with music, fanfare on June 19 

On Saturday, June 19, the streets of downtown Laguna Beach will be filled with music and much fanfare when the 14th Annual Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique presented by the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) returns. Originating in France in the 1980s, the Fête de la Musique, also known as the International Day of Music, celebrates the beginning of summer and the close affiliation Laguna Beach has with its sister city, Menton, France. The day’s events are free, and promote the lively arts through music by a variety of musicians, singers, and performers.

14th annual Fete Angie and Gabe

Returning Fête favorites Angie and Gabe will belt out their crowd favorite tunes near Greeter’s Corner

The day’s festivities start at 11 a.m. on the Main Beach Cobblestones with the Laguna Community Jazz Band playing its swing/jazz sets. This 15-piece band and two vocalists will ignite the crowd until 1 p.m.

From 1-1:20 p.m., the lively Opening Ceremony kicks off with the U.S. national anthem sung by Laguna tenor Rick Weber and the French national anthem (“La Marseillaise”) by singer Lisa Morrice. Adding to the festivities will be welcoming speeches by Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen; Sergio Prince, representing Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett; and Karyn Philippsen, founding president of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association.

Additional performances continuing throughout the day at Main Beach include the six-member Agave Bros. band with Amanda Reid from 1:20-3 p.m.; JJ and the Habibis, Laguna Beach belly dancers from 3-3:20 p.m.; and The CoverUps, an 80s cover band in costume, from 3:20-5 p.m. The Closing Ceremony culminates the day from 5-5:10 p.m.

14th annual Fete April Walsh

Chanteuse April Walsh will be singing on the front steps of 2bella Boutique

Concurrently, starting at 1:30 p.m., there are performances at a variety of locations throughout the streets of downtown Laguna and up to the HIP District. Over the years, most of the performers are returnees from previous Fêtes. Two of the Fête’s longest-serving entertainers are Lenelle Hamil and April Walsh. Counting last year’s virtual-only Fête, at which each of them performed, Hamil will be singing in her ninth consecutive Fête and Walsh in her 10th.

Hamil is performing out front of Moulin Bistro and Walsh at 2bella Boutique, both in the 200 block of Forest Avenue. Hamil is a singer/songwriter/guitarist who performs many of her own songs, while Walsh is a true chanteuse, singing French café songs along with American classics. Both have distinguished themselves with their loyalty and consistency.

14th annual Fete Lenelle Hamil

Catch singer/songwriter/guitarist Lenelle Hamil in front of Moulin Bistro

Here are just some of the noteworthy places to stop by as you wander throughout the village:

--Greeter’s Corner Restaurant (Main Beach) will once again host Angie and Gabe, who hail from Mentone, Calif., near San Bernardino. Gabe, who is in his 80s, charms his audience with his Frank Sinatra tunes, as does Angie with her renditions of songs by several different women, including Patsy Cline, complete with a fringed buckskin jacket. 

--Carmelita’s is a new venue for Fête and will be hosting performers in the courtyard for the enjoyment of restaurant patrons at 217 Broadway.

--Grace Gallery, a new high-end art gallery with a photogenic collection, will host Keith Comer, singer/guitarist at 347 S Coast Hwy.

--Free People, the new clothing shop on the Promenade, will have Laguna tenor Rick Weber performing in their space at 225 Forest.

--Dawson Cole will host opera singer Sheryl Lynn Smith in their sculpture garden as well as violinist Raven at their front entrance on Glenneyre.

For those wanting to take a relaxing break, all the new outdoor dining venues will be providing the perfect respite for an alfresco meal or thirst quencher.

The Laguna Beach Fête de la Musique is grateful for the continued collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach, and Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

COVID guidelines will be strictly observed.

Save the date for next year’s Fête de la Musique, taking place Saturday, June 18, 2022.   

For more information about Fête de la Musique and the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

