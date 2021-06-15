NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Community shows support of acceleration 061521

Community shows support of acceleration of $1M tall ship restoration

Just days after announcing a need for support to accelerate restoration of the Spirit of Dana Point, Ocean Institute has passed the halfway point in garnering support from the community. 

The Spirit of Dana Point is a local maritime icon and educational treasure. Each year more than 5,600 students embark on the Spirit of Dana Point for an experience that immerses them in ocean science and maritime history, while incorporating character and team-building skills. 

Community shows ship

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Spirit of Dana Point ship 

The vessel is in need of restoration, including a new deck. This million-dollar project was slated to begin in 2022, with all restoration to be completed by the December 2022 deadline approved by the US Coast Guard. Plans were accelerated when Ocean Institute received a 30-day notice from their insurance provider. Ocean Institute’s lease with the County requires vessels to be insured. Thus, the entire organization was put at risk.

“The Spirit belongs to the community, and they rose quickly to support this emergency need,” says Dr. Wendy Marshall, President of Ocean Institute. “Foundations mobilized to commit funds and community members have been creative in supporting us.”

Laguna Beach artist Cliff Wasserman encouraged donations by offering a matted photo of the Spirit to anyone who shows a donation receipt of $100. Artist and silversmith Jess Anderson shared, “I sailed on the Spirit for a week in high school and it was life changing,” and is donating the proceeds from her “Skillful Sailors” collection to the project (www.lowtidelanding.com). 

Community shows kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Students at the helm of the “Spirit of Dana Point”

Ocean Institute has secured sufficient commitments and funding to begin the project and Marine Group Boat Works in San Diego has rallied to make space for the Spirit to arrive on June 20.

“We are optimistic as we crossed the halfway point in our fundraising, but we have approximately $500,000 to raise quickly,” says Marshall. “The Spirit is an icon for Dana Point and Orange County. We are incredibly grateful but not surprised to see this support from the community and are confident we will fund this project together.”

To learn more or to donate, visit www.oceaninstitute.org or https://tinyurl.com/spiritodp.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.