 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi hinted that this week’s location was not obvious. Guess what? This ballpark scorekeeper is not at Riddle Field – it’s at the batting cages in the Canyon! Who knew? Lots of folks attempted guesses, but there’s only one winner. Steve Chandler gets full bragging rights!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along.

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

