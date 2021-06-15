NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

87.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

LBHS 2021 Graduation 061521

LBHS 2021 Graduation

Photos by Scott Brashier

LBHS 2021 field

Click on photo for a larger image

Celebrating graduating class of 2021

LBHS 2021 archway

Click on photo for a larger image

Yay, I made it! 

LBHS 2021 Allemann

Click on photo for a larger image

Principal Jason Allemann addresses graduating class

LBHS 2021 hats

Click on photo for a larger image

Here comes the future! Congratulations Class of 2021!

For more photos by Scott Brashier, see slideshow below

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.