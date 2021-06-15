NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Ten Boys Who Care 061521

“Ten Boys Who Care” deliver 612 pounds of food to Laguna Food Pantry 

On June 6, “Ten Boys Who Care” delivered a whopping 612 pounds of much-needed food to the Laguna Food Pantry. The “Ten Boys Who Care” organization began in 2013, intending to raise monies each year to award two Laguna Beach High School graduating seniors with scholarships totaling $2,300. The student-athletes selected, one male and one female, exemplified good sportsmanship and positively impacted those around them.

The boys participate in fundraising events throughout the year, focusing on community service and goodwill. The group consists of current LBHS juniors – 

most have been members since eighth grade. 

During a three-week period, the boys reached out to friends, relatives, and neighbors for donations. The results were amazing as they collected 612 pounds of food. 

“Ten Boys Who Care 2.0” are the predecessors to the original ten boys who graduated from LBHS in 2020. This new group took over in their eighth grade year and now they are rising juniors. 

Ten Boys members

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Members (L-R): Ben Neufeld, Nico Cambruzzi, Noah Liao, Coleman Judd, Brandon Yee, Luke Meisberger, and Taylor Towe. Not pictured: Will Goodwin, Jake Lund, and Miles Freeman.

“We look forward to doing more for our community like the food drive we just had,” says member Taylor Towe. “It feels so good to know we are helping others less fortunate.” 

“Since joining the group, we have had the opportunity to give back to our community and senior athletes by raising over $4,800,” says member Luke Meisberger. “This allowed us to give scholarships to four amazing Laguna Beach graduates! It is rewarding to be able to give back to the community.” 

For the most part, they have given the scholarship awards but due to the pandemic last year into this year, they had been unable to do more within the community. They just began meeting up again and brainstorming what events they want to create or participate in to help others. Their first thought was holding a food drive to donate to the Laguna Food Pantry. 

 “The biggest fundraiser we have every year has been the annual garage sale. The last one we were able to have was pre-pandemic and it raised $1,700,” says Vickie Vela. “Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we have been unable to raise money for the annual scholarships. We will be coming up with other ways for raising the scholarship for 2022 graduates.” 

In addition, this year they are collaborating with another organization to help to reach other community students in need of school bags and supplies. 

They always welcome donations and appreciate the community’s support. 

Please send checks to: Ten Boys Who Care c/o Terri Meisberger, 668 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.

For more information, go to: www.tenboyswhocare.org/home.html.

 

