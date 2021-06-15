NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 48  |  June 15, 2021

Saying goodbye to K-9 Ranger

Saying goodbye to K-9 Ranger

Last Wednesday, officers from a local K-9 training group joined Laguna Beach Police Department personnel and Ranger’s handler Corp Zachary Fillers in paying tribute to K-9 Ranger, who started with the department in January of 2015. 

K-9 Ranger was recently diagnosed with cancer, and over the last few months, Corp Fillers worked tirelessly with veterinarians to try and treat the disease. Unfortunately, K-9 Ranger’s health rapidly deteriorated to the point where he was in pain and no longer comfortable.

Saying goodbye closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

K-9 Ranger started with the LBPD in January of 2015

Ranger, named after fallen officer Sergeant Jon Coutchie who was a U.S. Army Ranger, was later nicknamed Ranger Danger by his fellow officers. 

Ranger, a Belgian Malinois, was trained in Holland and purchased through Adlerhorst International in Jurupa Valley, a company that specializes in selecting the finest K-9s for police work. The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach donated $10,000 and the Assistance League of Laguna Beach donated $12,000 toward his purchase.

Together, Corp Fillers and Ranger went through an initial eleven-week training, consisting of six weeks on patrol and five weeks of narcotics detection. They continued to train on Wednesdays with a group that includes Irvine, Newport Beach, and Laguna Beach. Once a month, he and Ranger were trained by their vendor Adlerhorst International (in both patrol and narcotics detection).

Saying goodbye with Fillers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Corp Fillers and K-9 Ranger, officers from local K-9 training group, and LBPD personnel 

The qualities necessary for a K-9 (which are present in Ranger’s breed) are prey drive (hunting, chasing), play drive (desire to interact with others), and defense drive (flight or fight mode). And Ranger had these in aces.

Before Ranger (who was the department’s third police dog), it had been 10 years since the department had a dog program. 

In a previous interview with Stu News, Corp Fillers expanded on the value of a K-9 to the department. “Ranger’s job is finding people and things. He has a superior sense of smell (30,000 times better than ours) to find bad guys and drugs. He’s a big locating tool that allows us (the officers) to keep a safe distance away. He can also move faster, which saves man hours, and allows us to better serve the community.” 

Saying goodbye marching

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Officers from local K-9 training group joined LBPD in saying goodbye to 

K-9 Ranger

K-9 Ranger was an extremely popular member of the Laguna Beach Police Department and was loved by the officers and many in the community. Since 2015, K-9 Ranger was instrumental in seizing hundreds of grams of illegal narcotics and several hundred pounds of prescription pills in our community.

Thank you for your service, Ranger.

 

