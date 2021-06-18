Laguna Playhouse, 100 years and counting!

While Laguna Playhouse had its centennial birthday during quarantine, the celebration still continues. Stu News is pleased to partner with this 100-year organization and celebrate those people whose generosity has helped make it the cultural icon it is today.

Trustee Lisa Hale has been a significant supporter, especially during the closure with her Bring Up the Lights matching grant. Dan Lauria’s Keeping Live Theatre Alive program was an amazing help during closure. These vignettes from your favorite stage, screen, and TV artists are available for free on the Playhouse’s website at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa Hale

Glenn Gray leads the Playhouse’s illustrious board, which includes Joe Hanauer, Jim Mellor, Paul Singarella, Heidi Miller, and Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, all who have been longtime supporters of Laguna Playhouse.

Board Emeritus Otis Healy and Ilona Martin have remained critical supporters of their favorite Playhouse even after leaving the board.

Two significant supporters are Board Chair and local actress Pat Kollenda, whose 36+ year involvement with the Playhouse is still going strong, and the chair of the 90th Anniversary Gala, Karyn Philippsen, whose commitment to the Playhouse, and arts organizations in general, is evidenced by the creation of the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District. And South Coast Plaza is the first corporate sponsor recognized, an honor bestowed due to their longtime support of Laguna Playhouse.

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know who you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse legends.

Walking for Water Virtual Walk features “Move Spring” app and silent auction this weekend

Laguna Beach High School’s Walking for Water Club focuses on raising money to build wells and providing education to people living in West Africa (Burkina Faso, Kenya, Ghana) and India.

“As of this year, our clubs have raised enough money to build 35 wells in Burkina Faso, Ghana, and in India,” says Tess Brobeck. “To fund these wells, each year our club hosts a ‘walk’ to raise money. In the past, our walks have been held at the LBHS track where we have a silent auction, food, music, and games for children.”

However, 2020 changed everything.

Last year when COVID hit, they had to find another way to host their event virtually. “Our virtual event was very successful, so we are planning on hosting another virtual walk this year, but hope to make it even better!” Tess says.

“Originally, our project started on the East Coast in Leesburg, Virginia, by our youth project coordinator. The pandemic has allowed our club on the West Coast to connect online with the club on the East Coast. Both coasts have been working very hard to collaborate with each other on how to execute this year’s walk.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walking for Water Club pre-pandemic

This walk will be a bit different than last year’s walk. They will be hosting a virtual event on their website where people can participate in our silent auction, watch videos put together by club members, and directly donate to the cause.

They have decided to step up the silent auction items this year.

“In both the West and East Coast club, we have students who are very creative and love to express their creativity through art,” explains Tess. “These students each got a watering can/bucket to paint on to illustrate their creativity.

“The purpose of making the medium on the watering can is to tie their artwork back to the cause they are supporting. For the club in Laguna Beach, we have even gotten local artists to contribute and make artwork either on watering cans or on a different medium inspired by the cause of walking for water. All of these beautifully decorated pieces of artwork will be available to bid on during our virtual event that is set to take place from June 19-20th this year!”

This year, the club offers something new for participants.

Although these silent auction items already make this year’s walk unique, they didn’t want to stop there. They want people to be able to experience how they walk themselves.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The money earned from the walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya

“To do this, club members from both coasts have been working on creating an app that will be available in the app store on May 15, 2021,” says Tess. “Our app is called Move Spring and it is for anyone who would like to physically participate in our walk. Once you download the app, you can start walking, hiking, or jogging and our app will count how many miles you have walked. The goal for all club members is to walk 20 miles over two days (June 19-20).”

Of course, not everyone has to walk the full 20 miles, but the club wants to encourage everyone to get outside and walk as much as possible for a good cause. The app will also show other participants and how far they have walked in comparison to others. Walkers will reach various checkpoints that could have either a fact about the club or a video from a club member that goes into detail on exactly what they are raising money for this year.

“Our app also will have a direct place for participants to donate to our cause,” says Tess. “We want to encourage everyone to get out of their houses, bring their families, and walk on June 19th to the 20th!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Walking for Water event raises funds to continue to educate the children in the communities in which wells have already been established

“Along with me, all of my fellow club members are truly committed to making a difference and have been brainstorming ideas and working on this app since the beginning of this school year in September. As our virtual walk approaches, we want to reach out to others and spread the word.”

The money earned from this walk will go towards installing a pipeline to bring clean water to the Amboseli area in Southern Kenya. The pipeline is being installed to extend usage to seven Maasai villages, benefiting 7,000 people. The club is also looking to put two water wells in Northern India in a Tibetian Village and in Southern India.

“Additionally, the Walking for Water event raises funding to continue to educate the children in the communities in which we’ve already established wells,” says Tess. “All contributions from this year’s event will go towards these projects.”

For more information, go to www.lbhswalkingforwater.org.

You can also contact Tess at tess.brobeck@lbusd.org or Susan Hough, the club’s youth project coordinator, at susan@livingyourgifts.com or (703) 505-5152.

Laguna Jazz Band swings into action for the Fete De La Musique on Saturday

The Laguna Jazz Band, a subgroup of the Laguna Community Concert Band, will perform its cool jazz and big band favorites on Saturday, June 19 for the 14th annual Fête de la Musique.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Laguna Jazz Band will perform at the Main Beach Cobblestones. Ginger Hatfield will sing from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Lisa Morrice will sing from 12-1 p.m. At 1 p.m. the Fête officially begins, as Morrice will sing “La Marseillaise” for the opening ceremony.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Lisa Morrice and the Laguna Jazz Band kick off the 14th annual Fete de la Musique on Saturday, June 19 at Main Beach

The playlist mingles big band classics from the likes of Duke Ellington, jazz standards from George Gershwin and Carlos Jobim, and more contemporary tunes sung by pop artists like Sade.

The Fête de la Musique owes much of its local success to Laguna Community Concert Band co-founder and French horn player Carol Reynolds. After traveling to Menton, France, as part of a delegation to form a Sister City liaison, Reynolds agreed to produce the Fête de la Musique in Laguna Beach for several years.

The Laguna Jazz Band or the Laguna Community Concert Band have performed every year at the Fête de la Musique since its inception in 2007.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level used to be as high as the cliffs on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-12 pm. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Enjoy the setting sun and the rising full moon on this guided blufftop walk at Crystal Cove State Park on Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. Join a park naturalist and search for dolphins and seabirds, while watching the sunset. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer. (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight.) Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II

JoAnne Artman Gallery is proud to present its next exhibition, That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II, featuring Greg Miller, John “Crash” Matos, Michael Callas, Anja Van Herle, and Jana Cruder, from June 28-August 28.

“Listen to the ground

There is a movement all around

There is something goin’ down

And I can feel it”

–“Saturday Night Fever,” Bee Gees, 1977

The soundtrack of the 1970s was disco, the culturally dominating force that conjures images of clubs filled with the psychedelic haze of flashing strobe lights, grooving bodies on the dance floor, and white leisure suits just as much as it recalls the beat-driven party music. Disco represented not only a new musical genre, but also a cultural revolution rooted in liberation and freedom of expression.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Inner Compass” by Jana Cruder

Coinciding with a time of social and political upheaval, disco was an agent for change. Linked to racial politics and sexual liberation movements, disco embraced marginalized gay, black, and Latino communities before eventually attracting a commercial, mainstream audience. Quickly spreading worldwide, disco’s attitude of inclusivity provided a safe haven for artists, musicians, designers, and outcasts who were able to explore creativity, identity, and self-expression in bold, new ways.

That 70s Show: Saturday Night Fever II provides a glimpse into the glamour, rebellion, and acceptance of the era, with each artist capturing its feelings of nostalgia and freedom. Replicating the iconography and high-energy rhythms of disco music, the show demonstrates the indelible impact the music had on our lifestyle, fashion, culture, and art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Nja Van Herle – “What the Duck”

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Greg Miller often uses archival texts, illustrations, newspaper, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

John “Crash” Mato’s process is rooted within his identity as a Bronx-born graffiti artist, having come of age in Bronx of the late 1970s. As a young teen, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style, and making a name for himself amongst the NYC visual landscape while also pioneering a new age for graffiti. One of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of pop art while reflecting his own signature style that combines text with human forms.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Untitled Diptych by John “Crash” Matos

Rooted in Pop art, street art, graphic design, and his life in Southern California, Michael Callas’ paintings are done with spray paint and precise stencil work. Intricately produced through a rigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates before being transposed onto canvas with aerosol paints, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color. Remaining true to his practice, Callas meticulously maps out color planes of saturated hues and gray tones, crafting dimensionality and dramatic light sources on his subjects. Applying his distinct approach of working in aerosols, Callas explores the famous character archetypes and narratives throughout history.

Mixing classical and contemporary ideas of fashion, self-expression, and beauty, Anja Van Herle’s dramatic interplay of detail and vibrant color tells stories of the past and present. Maintaining her emblematic lux and feminine approach (complete with the adornment of Swarovski crystal), Van Herle cites the satirical phenomenon of Disco Duck. Referencing the novelty hit by Rick Dees and “His Cast of Idiots,” she touches on the playful musical craze and its imprint on the disco era.

Set in the early 1970s, Jana Cruder’s new photography series, We Knew Then, navigates the domestic and sexual roles of women in society. Imploring her viewers to consider the socioeconomic drivers of consumerism, financial earnings, and the haunting expectation of motherhood, Cruder’s depiction of the 70s reflects the enduring female desire to make change in a world that seems un-changeable.

“I love music

Any kind of music

I love music, just as

Long as it’s grooving”

–I Love Music, The O’Jays, 1975

These artists’ work will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N Coast Hwy and is open by appointment.

For more information, contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481, joanneartman@aol.com, or go to www.joanneartmangallery.com.