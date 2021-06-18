NewLeftHeader

LBHS Athletic Director Lance Neal accepts position 061821

LBHS Athletic Director Lance Neal accepts position as head football coach at Loara HS

After serving five years as athletic director for Laguna Beach High School, Lance Neal has accepted the position of head football coach at Loara High School in Anaheim.

Mitch Olson stepped down as football coach at Loara so that the school can use a physical education teaching position to hire an on-staff coach.

Neal grew up here in Orange County. He played basketball and football at Irvine High School. He went on to play football in college and then started his career in education. Before joining LBHS as athletic director in 2016, his last job was as athletic director for Beckman High School in Irvine.

Neal is also an experienced coach. He has coached football, track, wrestling, baseball, and basketball.

“With the help of coaches and staff, we managed COVID challenges and were able to get student athletes competing again,” says Neal. “I enjoyed the opportunities and challenges of the position of athletic director at LBHS. 

“I am looking forward to working more directly with students and athletes in my new roles of head football coach and physical education teacher.”

LBUSD Public Information Officer Shelley Spessard says, “We do not have an interim in this position. The position will be posted on edjoin.”

 

