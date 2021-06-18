NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

From Laguna with Love: Up close and personal at the museum again

By Miranda McPhee

When Laguna Art Museum reopened recently, I went early in the morning, eager to see art in person again and avoid a crowd. The oversized image on the side of the building advertising an exhibition of Wayne Thiebaud’s Clowns had been teasing me for months with its promise of reviving memories of childhood trips to the circus. 

For those of us whose talent is limited to potato prints, a work of art never ceases to amaze. Museums across the world have done a remarkable job at Zooming their bounties into our living rooms with virtual tours, but little compares with standing inches from thousands of brushstrokes and faint marks of charcoal that combine to create an image. 

Staring at the alley of clowns, I was a child again, mesmerized by the eccentric characters in outlandish costumes. The paintings prompted a rush of memories, and I could hear the klaxon horn of the clown car, see water balloons bursting, and hear myself laughing at the goofy antics that belong to clowns alone. 

From Laguna Clowns

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffiths

Klaxon call of the clown

On this morning at the museum, I was lucky enough to have the exhibition to myself. I had never been alone in a room of art before, and the space felt cavernous and empty despite the presence of a museum official standing unobtrusively in the corner. The irony was not lost on me: I had left the silence and isolation of my apartment only to find a new form of silence and isolation in this public place.

The quiet magnified the sound of my own breathing, and I felt the urge to tiptoe to avoid the dull echo of my footsteps competing with the artwork resonating from the walls. Silence does that to us; it challenges us to disappear. But the empty room was also a boon: no shoulders to look over, no jostling to see a painting, no squinting at the label for the title and medium, and above all the freedom to crisscross the room as I liked, as I returned to certain pieces for yet another look.

By chance or serendipity, I was wearing the most colorful mask in my small collection, covered in red, blue, and yellow bicycles, perhaps a subconscious nod of expectation to a good time. I stood in front of a painting and realized the clown staring back at me was wearing his own colorful mask of makeup. This mask-to-mask standoff suddenly felt like a private joke. I giggled to myself and could almost swear the clown winked at me.

Months of isolation in front of two-dimensional computer screens were tossed aside by a bunch of funny figures wearing a colorful assortment of doorknob noses, tufted wigs, onesies with pompoms, striped socks, and gigantic shoes. As the clowns danced, joked, juggled, and freewheeled across the walls, I felt a glorious sense of freedom in being able to enjoy life again by doing something as simple as going to a museum. This was just one exhibition, but it felt like so much more.

Miranda McPhee is a writer, traveler, lap swimmer, and bookworm who is curious at heart and happiest when she can see palm trees. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

