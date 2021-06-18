Festival of Arts offers a vibrant and varied art experience in person this summer
After a yearlong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will reopen its doors in Laguna Beach for a vibrant art experience from July 5 to September 3. Displayed artwork from over 100 of Orange County’s top artists, live music, art activities, exhibitions of local student artwork, and a variety of special events round out one of Southern California’s favorite outdoor summer festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.
“We are overjoyed to reconnect our community and visitors with our exhibiting artists again this summer,” shared Christine Georgantas, exhibits director at the Festival of Arts. “We missed the in-person element last year because of the pandemic, so this show carries inspirational importance and has generated excitement in our artists and within our entire organization.”
As one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine arts shows, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show offers avid art collectors and festival-goers an outstanding variety of fine art to browse and purchase. Since opening in 1932, thousands of artists have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival, with many exhibiting artists’ work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world. Many celebrities, including Bryan Cranston, Joe Mantegna, Mira Sorvino, and others, have artwork from the Festival of Arts in their collections.
Showcasing more than 100 artists
The 2021 Fine Art Show will showcase the 100+ artists who were juried into the 2020 art exhibit, but unable to display their work last summer. Guests may immerse themselves in the beautiful outdoor venue with a wide variety of media to appreciate including paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass, and more. For a full list of the 2021 participating artists, visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.
“Art not only reflects community values but brings people together. From local galleries to life-size wall murals, a community full of art is a community full of culture,” said Festival of Arts President David Perry. He continued, “Organizations such as the Festival of Arts serve to enrich the physical, economic, social, and cultural elements of our arts community.”
In addition to featuring work from top artists in Southern California, the 2021 Fine Art Show will have art demonstrations, live music performances on select nights sponsored by Yamaha, opportunities to meet the artists, and more. The calendar includes guided art tours, special events, and weekly series including Concerts on the Green and Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate, sponsored by Charles Schwab.
The Festival and Pageant’s annual fundraising event, the Celebrity Benefit Concert and Pageant, sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, and Yamaha, will take place on August 28 and feature a performance by living Jazz legend Poncho Sanchez, followed by a special performance of the 2021 Pageant of the Masters, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.
Pre-K second place winner of the 2019 Junior Art Exhibit, Talia Coelrubi, for “Menorah” – posing with her mother
The Junior Art Exhibit, sponsored in part by the FOA Foundation, California First Leasing Corporation, and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, will also return this summer and has come to be regarded as one of the highlights of the show. Since 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit not only showcases art from new generations of young Orange County students but is also a vivid testimonial to the value and importance of continuing arts education in our school systems.
Nationally and critically acclaimed as one of the finest outdoor art venues, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open on July 5 and welcome patrons daily through September 3. Hours are weekdays from 4 to 11:30 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (The Festival closes early on August 28 at 1 p.m.)
General admission tickets are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends; tickets for students and seniors are $7 on weekdays and $11 on weekends. Tickets for children 6 to 8 are $5 daily. Admission is free for children 5 and under, those serving in the military, and Laguna Beach residents.
Protocols will be in place to ensure a safe reopening of the art show in compliance with government and public health guidelines.
If you want to go to all the art festivals…
A special promotion, Passport to the Arts, costs only $29 and includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair.
Enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one-time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased. Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com.
Passports are also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. The offer excludes the Pageant of the Masters.
The Pageant of the Masters, running in conjunction with the Fine Arts Show, will take place July 7 to September 3. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.
The Festival of Arts awaits visitors
Special events
For a complete list of special events, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.
These events are free with admission unless otherwise noted:
Laguna Beach Live! Music Series:
Select Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.
Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate:
Thursdays, July 8-September 2, 5:30 p.m.
$20 additional fee for tastings
Sponsored by Charles Schwab
Friday Favorites Music Series:
Fridays, July 9-August 27, 5:30 p.m.
Concerts on the Green
Saturdays, July 10-August 21, 1 p.m.
Tremendous Tributes Music Series:
Saturdays, July 10-August 21, 5:30 p.m.
Junior Artists Celebration
Sunday, July 11, 12 p.m. Sponsored by the FOA Foundation, California First Leasing Corporation, and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach
Celebrity Benefit Concert & Pageant:
Sunday, August 28
*Private Event, Separate Ticket Required
Sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5 and Yamaha
And there’s more…
Free art tours are held weekdays at 4:30 p.m., Saturdays at 11:30 and 4 p.m., and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. Meet the artists and learn firsthand about their techniques through discussions and artists demonstrations.
The Festival’s Junior Art Exhibition, sponsored in part by the FOA Foundation and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, will comprise over 200 pieces of artwork from Orange County school children (grades P-K to 12). The quality of art represented in the exhibit will astound art lovers of all ages.
Support the arts by purchasing artwork from the Art-to-Go Exhibit themed “From Local – to Global,” donated by Festival artists with proceeds benefiting The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts.
Terra Laguna Beach welcomes diners
Terra Laguna Beach is the on-property dining destination and focuses on California cuisine with sustainable food practices and utilizes farm stand fresh ingredients and artfully crafted meals. For reservations, call (949) 494-9650.
Intermission by Terra is a grab-to-go concession stand where patrons can purchase food to enjoy on the Festival grounds.
The Festival of Arts boutique-style gift shop is the perfect place to find T-shirts, art books, posters, and many other items to remember your visit.
The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. Marketing funds have been provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.
The FOA is located at the Festival of Arts Grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information and tickets, call (800) 487-3378 or go online to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.
The Festival of Arts, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts’ mission is to promote, produce, and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study, and performance of the arts. For every summer for over 85 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors each year.