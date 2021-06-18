NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 49  |  June 18, 2021

Annual Laguna Beach Blessing of the Artists 061821

Annual Laguna Beach Blessing of the Artists launches summer festivals and art community

Last Friday was a night of celebration and support for the artists of Laguna Beach as pastors from local churches participated in the annual Laguna Beach Blessing of the Artists.

Net-Works Community Church hosted this special event, a beautiful and inspiring non-denominational service that helps launch the summer festivals and art community in Laguna.

Annual Laguna audience

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Artists and community members gather at Woman’s Club

The Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts, and Art-A-Fair are opening again after a year’s absence, and this ceremony brought together many in Laguna who wanted to support and encourage the artists of Laguna Beach.

The enthusiasm for this year’s Laguna Beach Blessing of the Artists was summed up by Pastor Jay Grant in his introduction to the event, held to a packed Woman’s Club. 

Annual Laguna Grant

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pastor Jay Grant speaks as Worship Leader Mike Lopez looks on

“I have been involved in just about every Blessing of the Artists since it began years ago. And they’ve all been wonderful, but tonight is an incredibly special and important Blessing of the Artists. For after a year, in which the beloved artists of our community suffered through unbelievable loss – no festivals, no craft guild shows, no local art venues of any kind, shutdowns, lockdowns, and tough regulations – the artists of Laguna Beach are back. And we celebrate the restoration and renewal of our art community tonight. We declare and we proclaim our support, our encouragement, and God’s mighty blessings upon each one of them.” 

It was a memorable night as leaders in the community and local artists delivered inspiring and supportive messages to the delight of many in Laguna who were there to encourage the artists.

 

