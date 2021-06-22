NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

Taking it to the streets: Fourteenth Féte de la Musique 062221

Taking it to the streets: Fourteenth Féte de la Musique brings live music back to Laguna

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Saturday, June 19th will be remembered as a day when music was heard around the world. Held annually in over 600 cities in 200 countries, Féte de la Musique is a worldwide music festival celebrating the start of summer. Thanks to the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, this was the fourteenth year for this event in our city. 

However, this year there was even more to rejoice in than the start of summer. Last year, the event was performed virtually, but this year it went back to the streets in all its glory – with 34 musicians scattered throughout town.

From Main Beach to the Laguna Beach County Water District garden, entertainers performed on street corners, in store doorways and parking lots, small courtyards downtown, and at the Old Pottery Place and Sound Spectrum in the HIP District. 

Taking it Betsy group

Click on photo for a larger image

Part of LB Sister Cities committee – (L-R) Betsy Jenkins, Maggie Hempen, Michele Monda, Cookie Lee, and friend 

As if escaping the COVID-19 cocoon of the last 15 months, hundreds of music fans filled the cobblestones of Main Beach and the city streets, migrating from musician to musician to drink in as much live music as possible.

In 2010, LB Sister Cities Association was awarded “Best New Arts Program” by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance for Féte de la Musique. After experiencing this incredibly original event, it’s not difficult to understand why.

Opening ceremony at cobblestones

LB Sister Cities Founding President Karyn Philippsen opened the ceremonies, in part saying, “It’s so special to keep music alive in Laguna.” 

The LB Sister Cities’ goal is to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the City of Laguna Beach and our sister cities, Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England. 

Taking it mayor

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Bob Whalen thanks LB Sister Cities Association 

Mayor Bob Whalen expressed his gratitude for being at the event in person. “I thank Laguna Beach residents for keeping us connected, and after last year, we are all connected. I also want to thank Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association for bringing this wonderful day to us.”

Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s Community Relations Advisor Sergio Prince represented her and thanked the Sisters Cities, conveying his appreciation for “being here in her place.” 

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber gave a beautiful rendition of the U.S. National Anthem, and Lisa Morrice sang the French national anthem (“La Marseillaise”). 

Spotted at the opening ceremonies were: Harry Huggins, Gary and Betsy Jenkins, Doug Miller, and Greeter Mike Minutoli.

Taking it Karyn group

Click on photo for a larger image

Opening ceremony – (L-R) Rick Weber, Sergio Prince, Harry Huggins, Karyn Philippsen, and Mayor Bob Whalen 

As is the tradition, at the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Decibel Divas Pat Kollenda and Susan Davis hopped into a golf cart, armed with a sound meter, to ensure city noise regulations were not violated and that no entertainer was being drowned out by another.

Additional performances continued throughout the day at Main Beach and included the six-member Agave Brothers band with Amanda Reid from 1:20-3 p.m.; JJ and the Habibis, Laguna Beach belly dancers, from 3-3:20 p.m.; and The CoverUps, an 80s cover band in costume, from 3:20-5 p.m. The Closing Ceremony culminated the day from 5-5:10 p.m.

So excited was everyone to get the performances going, the Laguna Beach Community Band started a little early – right after the opening ceremonies. While they set up, the Agave Brothers kicked off the festivities with “Cold Shot” and several dancers made good use of the cobblestone area. 

Taking it Yael and Vlady

Click on photo for a larger image

Yael and Vlady 

Then it was time to hit the streets for the performers, which included reggae, classic rock, folk, opera, blue grass, blues, one-man bands – to name just a few. 

There was something for everyone – a great opportunity to experience a wide range of music genres.

April Walsh, chanteuse, who has been participating in Féte for over a decade, said, “I have a real love for jazz and French chanteuse. I’m so glad to be performing in front of live audiences again. Zoom was fine, but I’m happy to be seen. I’m not a diva, but I’m a ham.”

Also seen were LB Sisters Cities member-at-large Cookie Lee and her husband John Lin, an Elvis impersonator, who attracted a lot of attention.

Taking it Frank Joseph duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Frank Joseph – Classic rock at the Historical Society

“My band just added a fourth, Rick Fernandez,” said Frank, who is in real estate transactions, namely reverse mortgages. “This is a wonderful celebration of music in so many countries, 24 hours of live music. I’m happy to be part of it.”

In his sixth year at Féte, jazz saxophonist Mike De Bellis said, “It’s been an enjoyable occasion, and I’ve had good responses from passersby.”

“It was different preparing this year,” said Philippsen. “We didn’t know what the guidelines would be in June, or what we’d have to finely craft to accommodate COVID restrictions for the event to be as good as it could be. Laguna has been so supportive.”

Taking it Jaszy Lady

Click on photo for a larger image

Jaszy Lady – Landmark Plaza patio 

At the end of the event, various attendees were surveyed. 

“We asked what their favorite part was and if they had any suggestions,” said Philippsen. “It gives us a cross section of the whole and an idea of how to spend our dollars wisely for next year.” 

The feedback echoed the sentiment that it was so nice to be out and celebrating.

Longtime resident Denny Freidenrich, whose op-eds or letters can be found in the Daily Pilot, OC Register, Los Angeles Times, or Stu News, said, “It always is a great day in town, but this year’s event was the most poignant. Listening to all the great music, with good friends nearby, wasn’t just joyful. It was post-pandemic fantastic.”

Taking it Bluegrass Country Band

Click on photo for a larger image

Bluegrass Country Band in front of Tuvalu

To avoid interfering with the Promenade (and its restaurants and entertainment), everyone was asked to go back to Main Beach at 3:30 p.m.

After congregating back at the cobblestones where attendees danced and enjoyed the early evening, the festivities went on bit later than usual.

“The crowd was just so happy to be out there,” said Philippsen. “Locals have a wonderful appreciation for what goes on in town.”

For more information on Laguna Beach Sister Cities, go to www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see slideshow below

 

