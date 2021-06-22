NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

LB Sister Cities Association members gather 062221

LB Sister Cities Association members gather at annual pre-Féte de la Musique party

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Marrie Stone

With the exception of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association’s 10th anniversary get together, members, sponsors, and VIPs have always gathered for a pre-Féte de la Musique party at Betsy and Gary Jenkins’ beautiful home. On Friday night, a members-only party was again held at their party-perfect house with a stunning ocean view.

LB Sister patio

Click on photo for a larger image

Patio of Betsy and Gary Jenkins' home

Attendance at this party is merely one of the benefits of joining LB Sister Cities.

This particular membership advantage features fantastic food and entertainment by some of the musicians who perform at the Féte. During the evening, attendees were treated to performances by Frank Joseph, Yael and Vlady, Keith Comer, April Walsh, and Laguna Tenor Rick Weber. Accordionist Barbara Hawthorne greeted guests as they arrived.

LB Sister Rick

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber performs as April Walsh (in front), Karyn Philippsen, and Sergio Prince look on 

“Some of the Féte musicians have gone on to create a better place for themselves or have been semi-discovered,” says Founding President Karyn Philippsen. “Rick Weber has performed for the last three years and is doing better and better as he follows his entertainment dream. April Walsh has performed at some of our other events too. She has a natural style and is such a great person.”

LB Sister Pat

Click on photo for a larger image

Vice President Pat Kollenda 

A few of the attendees spotted were: Pat Kollenda (Vice President), Cookie Lee (member-at-large) and John Lin, Ruben Flores, Sergio Prince (Community Relations Advisor for Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett), Harry Huggins, Bill Atkins, and Fabiola Kinder (Future Cities Chairman and Liaison to San Jose de Cabo, Mexico).

“The Féte offers exposure to different kinds of music, adding a cultural education component to the event,” says Philippsen.

LB Sister April

Click on photo for a larger image

Chanteuse April Walsh

Established in January 2008, Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) Inc. is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all-volunteer nonprofit organization. The LBSCA has a primary goal to establish and maintain long-term relationships between the City of Laguna Beach and its sister cities, Menton, France, San José del Cabo, Mexico, and St. Ives, England. 

These partnerships encourage a collaborative exchange of cultural, educational, and business activities. LBSCA is a member of Sister Cities International, an organization providing leadership and guidance in the establishment and operation of sister city organizations worldwide.

For more information or to become a member or sponsor, go to www.lagunabeachsistercities.com.

 

