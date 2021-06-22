NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 50  |  June 22, 2021

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

In 1965, a group of local artists rebelled against the jury system in place at the Festival of Arts. They formed a new organization, calling it the Laguna Artists and Gallery Owners Association. Setting up near the corner of Park Avenue and South Coast Highway, a defiant new festival was born. It was not immediately embraced by the locals. Some media called it the “Rejects Festival.”

Possibly for that reason, there was no Festival in 1966. But the mutineers came roaring back in 1967 on Coast Highway on the north side of town. And fate intervened in 1968, when the artists proposed a lease on three acres directly across the street from their juried competition. Fortunately, the Funk family agreed to the lease in the Canyon where the festival has been every year since – the one exception being the COVID shutdown in 2020.

The first problem confronting the artists was the dirt and mud making it challenging to stroll the festival. Not being able to afford the concrete their rivals had across the street, they came up with the idea of spreading sawdust all over the grounds. The same media that had called it the Rejects Festival gave it a new moniker – the Sawdust Festival. Thankfully, the name stuck.

Sawdust Art Festival, 1969

In the early embryonic years, many of the booths sported handmade pottery and macramé. Tie dye shirts and peasant blouses/skirts were not only the attire of many of the artists but sold at many of the booths. Long hair, Hare Krishnas, the smell of pot, and impromptu concerts were the order of day.

In this 1969 photo taken by the late Mark Chamberlain, we see a hippie guitar player taking a break and playing the recorder. The booth looks as if it is just left of the entrance. The stand appears to sell macramé, hides, and belts. On the floor next to the musician appears to be an unusual vase, or more likely, a bong.

Over the years, the Sawdust Festival has evolved into its own Village, with classes, glassblowing demonstrations, dining areas, a water wheel, and several concert stages. This month, booths are being built, sawdust shoveled, landscape planted, and art wares carefully arranged for the summer crowds, On July 2, the Sawdust Festival opens for the first time since 2019, and music will fill the air.

If you enjoy the late Mark Chamberlain’s photo here, you may wish to check out The Laguna Canyon Project by Chamberlain, published by Laguna Wilderness Press. Mr. Chamberlain was a local photographer, gallery owner, and environmentalist. Documenting Laguna Canyon through his lens and being one of the creators of “The Tell” were among his many achievements.

For more information about the Sawdust Festival, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. They are open most Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call (949) 497-6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

