 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education 062521

Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education approves 4 percent salary increase for all employees

The Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education has approved a 4 percent salary increase for all non-temporary employees. It strives to recruit and retain the best professionals in the educational field to serve our students from Transitional Kindergarten (TK) to career. 

“LBUSD staff holds an in-depth understanding of the systems needed to address each students’ individual academic and social-emotional learning needs,” states Board President Carol Normandin. “The Board is so proud of all employees for their unwavering dedication as they tirelessly worked to develop innovative ways to ensure all students received the best education amid the biggest crisis in education in our lifetime. While a raise doesn’t seem like enough, it is the amount that balances our commitment to fiscal solvency and a true testament of support to the most important resource we have, our employees.”

The process of recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining high-performing staff is of paramount importance to the district as it works toward its mission of ensuring each student gains the knowledge, experience, world perspectives, and skills needed to become a lifelong learner and producer in a competitive and interconnected world. 

“We appreciate the collaborative relationship we have with our two bargaining units,” stated Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Mike Conlon. “Our employees have led valiantly during the pandemic, and we are grateful for the opportunity to increase district-wide compensation after assessing our budget.” 

“When we ask ourselves how we can provide the highest quality education and experience for our students, the answer is clear – by investing in our staff,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria. “We want to recruit and retain the highest-quality employees to serve our students and deeply appreciate our Board prioritizing this as an ongoing, multi-year strategic goal.” 

Employees can expect the raise to take effect at the beginning of the next fiscal year, starting July 1, 2021.

 

