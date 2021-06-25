NewLeftHeader

Village Laguna General Meeting features new City Manager Shohreh Dupuis on Monday 

Village Laguna is pleased to announce that our new City Manager, Shohreh Dupuis, will be the guest speaker for its June 28 General Meeting at 7 p.m. Village Laguna had hoped to be meeting in person this month, but instead attendees will be gathering around their screens to hear what Dupuis has to say. She was hired in 2016 as Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager and director of public works. 

Before coming to Laguna Beach, Dupuis was Irvine’s deputy public works director, and before that Anaheim’s transit manager. All totaled, she has served Orange County municipal and regional agencies for more than 30 years. Dupuis states, “My first priority is to work closely with all City departments to make sure we are prepared and ready for our first post-COVID summer and for the fire season.

“My first goal is to listen and collaborate with all the voices in our community. I will be listening and learning through meetings with various organizations in town like yours (Village Laguna) and via one-on-one conversations with residents, businesses, and staff and by conducting a series of comprehensive engagement and satisfaction surveys. These surveys will include our residents, business community, and entire City staff and will be done through a reputable nationwide survey firm that routinely serves municipal government organizations across the country. I plan to take the results of the surveys to the City Council at a future strategic planning session so they can set a vision for Laguna Beach and set our goals and objectives to pursue over the next five years.” 

Village Laguna is looking forward to learning about Dupuis’ plans and vision for Laguna Beach. If you have questions you would like answered or topics you would like covered, please email them by Sunday, June 27, so organizers can let her know. 

All are welcome. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for the meeting link and/or to submit questions. 

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a nonprofit, mutual-benefit community organization. Fifty years ago, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea.” 

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats. 

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.VillageLaguna.org.

 

