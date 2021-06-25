NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Quorum Gallery presents Summer in Laguna 062521

Quorum Gallery presents Summer in Laguna online art auction beginning Monday

The Quorum Gallery artists have joined together to celebrate Summer in Laguna by offering original artworks for sale, through an online auction, with bids starting as low as $75. 

The auction start date is Monday, June 28 and it will continue through Tuesday, July 6. 

Quorum Gallery building

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N Coast Hwy

Participants can view and bid on artwork on their computers or smart device on the Quorum Gallery website, Paint Splash, at www.quorumgallery.com

Auction artwork will also be displayed at the July 1 First Thursday Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. at the Quorum Gallery. 

The Quorum Gallery artists are thrilled to offer their valued customers special prices on unique, personal, and meaningful artwork to kick off the summer season and celebrate the lifting of quarantine. Don’t miss this opportunity. 

Quorum Gallery bikini

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Tangerine” by Tim Genet

Quorum Gallery is nestled in the heart of gallery row in Laguna Beach, California and features the art of 13 well-known local artists that work in a variety of media in abstract and traditional styles.

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N. Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 494-4422.

 

