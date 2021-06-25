NewLeftHeader

clear sky

76.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

Neighborhood Church resumes in-person 062521

Neighborhood Church resumes in-person services on Sunday, July 4

Pastor Rodrick Echols of Neighborhood Congregational Church Laguna Beach has announced that Sunday services will resume in-person on July 4 at 10 a.m. in Bridge Hall, 340 St. Ann’s Drive. All are welcome. 

Chairs will be set to accommodate social distancing. Children are welcome to sit with parents/guardians and the program will include content for kids. Childcare is not available. Anyone who is not vaccinated should wear a mask, along with anyone who wishes to do so. The service will be broadcast live on the Neighborhood Church Laguna YouTube channel. 

Neighborhood Church Echols

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pastor Rod Echols

All are invited to join in for spiritual fellowship every Sunday beginning July 4.

The facility is only open for Sunday services, and is not renting space for events or weddings.

About Neighborhood Church

Pastor Rodrick Echols, pictured here, is the spiritual leader of Neighborhood Church, a community of curious and creative spiritual seekers, committed to embodying progressive faith and practice. It is an open, welcoming, and affirming spiritual center in downtown Laguna Beach at the intersection of St. Ann’s Drive and Glenneyre Street. 

Members and friends envision a re-claimed Christian faith as a journey honoring many paths and offer Neighborhood Church as a sacred gathering place for active wisdom and spiritual exploration. The community strives to love kindness and to do justice for all people. While of many minds in spiritual belief, Neighborhood Church is one body in loving service to others and in joyful worship of the One who made us.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

For more information, go to www.ncclaguna.org or call (949) 494-8061.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.