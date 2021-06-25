NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 51  |  June 25, 2021

LBUMC hosts Messy Church 062521

LBUMC hosts Messy Church at the beach this Sunday

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church’s Messy Church is heading to the beach this Sunday, June 27 between 4 and 5:30 p.m. The interactive, intergenerational, and spiritual exploration group will gather at Treasure Island Beach below the Montage Resort. 

Participants will meet at the parking lot of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive, at 4 p.m. and walk the short distance to the beach. For those who want to go directly to the beach, Messy Church will be meeting just south of the ramp at the beach end of Wesley Drive. If you are unable to find the group, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LBUMC hosts kid

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LBUMC provides fun activities for kids at Messy Church 

While at the beach, attendees will build structures based on the Biblical story of the wise and foolish builders. Barbara Crowley, the leader of Messy Church at LBUMC, points out the attendees will build structures on sand, stone, and marsh to see which one stands. “This is a story that is the base of all decision-making,” she says. 

People of all ages are welcome to attend and are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. This will be a mask-free event, with an opportunity to maintain distance. Attendees may bring snacks and water if they wish. 

Messy Church is an international organization, which encourages hands-on and creative exploration of Bible stories appropriate to all ages. Typically, the group from LBUMC meets once a month during the school year. This venture on the beach may inspire leaders to use that venue again when Messy Church resumes in September.

To learn more about LBUMC, visit www.lbumc.org.

 

