 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

LBCAC presents new recital series 062921

LBCAC presents new recital series, “Opera ReImagined,” premiering on Saturday

The LBCAC (Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center) is launching its new recital series, “Opera ReImagined,” on Saturday, July 3 from 8-10 p.m., featuring Laguna Tenor Rick Weber and some of Southern California’s up-and-coming voices. 

A classically trained vocalist, Weber is inspired by the world’s most beloved tenors (for example, Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli, Mario Lanza, and more). His repertoire includes arias from renowned operas, Neapolitan classics, and musical standards. He says he is thrilled to be hosting this new series to highlight traditional classical music, as well as feature young talent looking to break into the industry. 

“Since the closing of Opera Pacific in 2008, Orange County opera fans have been longing for an easy-to-reach venue to hear some of the most beautiful and dramatic classical music ever written,” Weber said. “Opera is a feast for the senses, but many find it to be inaccessible and too conservative or exclusive. I’m looking to change that perception, through storytelling, music, and showcasing up-and-coming talent in this series we call ‘Opera ReImagined.’”

LBCAC presents Rick Weber

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber

This summer, the LBCAC encourages us all to celebrate the arts, support our local music scene, and mingle with fellow classical music lovers.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the Center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress. 

Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events. Through a dedicated 2500-sq-ft space, in the heart of Laguna along the Forest Avenue Promenade, the LBCAC is wired for sound and 4K video.

“Here at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, we believe Music is Life,” says Rick Conkey, founder of the LBCAC. “We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential, and thought-provoking art, in the heart of California’s premier art colony. Our new series ‘Opera ReImagined’ is helping us to realize this vision, in a most exclusive setting – right in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach.”

To find out more about the event and to RSVP, go here.

 

