 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

LBUSD Board approves $200K agreement 062921

LBUSD Board approves $200K agreement for equity work

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach Unified School District officials unanimously approved a contract last week that focuses on equity work.

Members of LBUSD Board of Education voted 5-0 on Thursday, June 24 to approve a $199,500 agreement with Education Elements for Equity Strategy Design and Capacity Building for the 2021-22 school year.

In response to racially fueled events across the country last year, the board approved a resolution in Support of Anti-racist Education in October. To support the effort of design and implementation, LBUSD engaged in a partnership with Education Elements, a K12 company that consults with schools, districts, and learning organizations. The resolution states that the district will purchase, develop, and offer training resources that support critical dialogue and effective implementation of anti-racist practices across all of LBUSD. 

Following a study session on March 25, a steering committee has been collaborating with the EE team to determine scope, understand LBUSD priorities, set goals and commitments around racial inequalities, and planned actionable next steps.

On June 24, most board members were impressed with the work so far and on board to continue the program.

Board member Jan Vickers said she’s worked with a number of groups over the years, and they don’t always measure up, so she went into the steering committee meetings a little cautious.

“I have found, a lot of times, groups to be, basically, fluff and no substance,” Vickers said. “But I was really, really pleasantly surprised with their knowledge base, their background basis in education, (and) their ability to quickly let us see, here, that marginalized students go far beyond a racial issue.”

There are many issues that cause students to feel marginalized, Vickers said, and this gives them a great opportunity to learn and change, by identifying these issues by actually getting out there and interviewing people in the community, which is during part two of the Listening and Learning phase (September through November).

Although not everyone was as confident in the process. Board member Dee Perry raised several concerns about the program and the cost of the contract.

“I’m proud and grateful that we are working on this topic,” Perry said, but she’s heard both positive and negative feedback, and they need to listed to all of it. 

LBUSD protesters

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Anti-racism protestors at Main Beach last year

Her main concern centered on the lack of concrete results so far.

“People were excited that we were going to do this work, but they haven’t seen any tangible results with their kids,” Perry said. “They haven’t seen anything positive that has helped their students after nearly six months and $50,000.”

Vickers noted that it’s been emphasized multiple times that this is a long-range project.

“And that to see any immediate results would mean that we would be putting things into place that aren’t going to have the depth or the ability to make really substantial changes,” Vickers said. “Systemic changes are going to take a long time…you can’t do it overnight.”

That was accentuated during the study session, she added. 

“You need to go slow to go fast,” Vickers said. “There must have been a misperception that there would be something concrete that people would see with their students in this first bit of time.” 

They should emphasize and communicate better about the length of the process, Perry responded. But it would also be helpful for parents and students to have something tangible or take some kind of action, even just having a book to read, that could show progress to people outside the steering committee. 

“Otherwise, it looks like everybody who is in this group is sold, and thinks it’s great and gung-ho,” Perry said. But many “people on the outside, don’t see that.”

Something by the end of the year would be beneficial, she added. 

Perry also mentioned speaking to a local resident who has studied these topics and was very disheartened after listening to the board’s study session. 

“She said it was mostly rhetoric and no action, it appeared any implementation was down the road; and she felt that preparation was lacking for our particular situation,” Perry said. 

The scope of work is divided up into several parts over the next year, with outcomes attached to each section, explained LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria.

Over the past several months the conversation has revolved around identifying the groups that need to be involved and focusing on how to engage with them, he added. Next, they move on to the engagement plan of listening and learning, which will be shared with the broader community and the school board, likely at another study session. 

He feels confident they are headed down a path toward an optimal end result. The team has a high work ethic, high productivity, and a high satisfaction rate with the services and end results they provide, Viloria said. And, if they felt they weren’t headed in the right direction, the team could pivot and adjust the process as needed. It’s a very flexible, he added. 

Perry’s other concerns included why the Education Elements officials weren’t planning on being on campus at the start of the year (although the detailed proposal includes numerous workshops and sessions, both in-person and virtual, throughout the entire process), how the data would be gathered (whether or not students and parents would complete surveys or whether kids would be pulled out of class), and that some kids were still being disregarded. 

Perry suggested not delivering the full amount of funds upfront.

“I think that it would be prudent to…give them maybe half the money for five months and see how they do,” Perry said. “And it’s not just the money that I’m worried about, it’s really the needs of our students…I would just like to be a little more cautious, both with the money and the time.”

The terms of payment are already structured so the funds don’t go all out at once, Viloria explained. There’s an initial payment and then a second billing at six months, he said. So, if they are not receiving what’s expected at that time, there would be a discussion about the direction of the program. 

Questioning if they could break the contract if it wasn’t working out, Viloria said that would have to be discussed with the LBUSD legal department.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jeff Dixon clarified that the terms for termination are laid out in the master agreement, which isn’t listed in the new agreement. They have all the typical terms in place, Dixon confirmed. 

It would be easier to understand and appreciate if she were in the steering committee meetings, Board President Carol Normandin told to Perry. There is a lot of emotional growth and detailed explanations of the scope of work during those meetings, she added. 

This contract is larger than the first exploratory one because through the heartfelt work by the committee, identifying more marginalized groups and expanding the work beyond just the board resolution, it’s now broader and more inclusive, Normandin said. 

As far as why they aren’t physically on campus, Normandin explained that Zoom worked so far during the pandemic, and it helps the district save money.

They don’t know what the fall holds, in terms of COVID, and virtual versus in-person programming, Viloria said. They are unsure of the spacing requirements and what that entails. But they are looking forward to spending time in Laguna Beach, Viloria said. 

LBUSD LBHS

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Education Elements’ equity strategy will be implemented across all of LBUSD

The Education Elements approach for LBUSD’s 2021-22 year starts in August with campus and leadership learning. As the team engages with campuses and leaders in the upcoming school year, it’s important to provide context for the work and opportunities for learning, the proposal from EE explains. They will provide several sessions at the campus and district level to provide an introduction to this work and give opportunities to engage in concepts related to power, privilege, and bias (topics and content TBD). 

“These sessions will provide the groundwork for fruitful discussion and collaboration and help leaders and teachers to identify and articulate a shared philosophy and vision for this work,” the proposal reads. 

Between September and November, the program will move into the stakeholder “Listening and Learning and Equity Inventories” stage. This process will help the team understand to what extent the organization prioritizes and takes action to ensure an equitable environment that prioritizes belonging.

At the end of the year, the focus will then shift to strategy and design until approximately March 2022. A plan will be created that ensures belonging, dignity, and love for all students. 

The final step is implementation capacity building during the first six months of 2022. Education Elements will help scale the plan and support the broader organization. 

According to the more detailed plan shared in the proposal, there are numerous workshops, sessions, and stakeholder listening meetings, both in-person and virtual, throughout the entire process. 

The steering committee will continue to guide and shape the work along the way. The board will still ultimately be the decision-making body. A website is also in development that will share the progress, ideas, and communication.

 

