NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

69.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 062921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

June 29, 2021

Gloom begone

Dennis 5Recent westerly winds have trimmed a few degrees off our local ocean temps. As of early Monday morning, temps are back down in the low 60s. They should be in the upper 60s by now.

More early moisture is on tap for later this week as rain bands from tropical system Enrique are being pushed northward from the system with up to 1-2 inches expected, prompting flash flood watches. It doesn’t take a whole lot of rain to raise their concerns as the ground there is so hard the water is not readily absorbed so it might as well be asphalt. That’s OK with them though as water tables are alarmingly low so there’s a lot of catching up to be done.

It’s not even July and the Eastern Pacific already has five named storms under its belt. Normally there are only two or three by July 1. Enrique is a Cat 1 storm located about a hundred miles off Puerta Vallarta, setting its sights on the Cabo area as it moves to the northwest, but by the time it reaches them it will be downgraded to a low-end tropical storm with some gusty winds and some heavy showers. But nothing catastrophic is expected as waters are cooler in that area and nowhere near that 80-degree threshold that keeps a stronger system going. 

Here comes July and hopefully all that gloom from May and June is behind us. Normally the a.m. marine layer is easing up by early July with earlier clearing taking place and much more sunshine than the previous two months, but that’s not always the case, as last year it didn’t start getting nicer until early August because the enemy (La Nina) was busy wearing out her welcome. Now we’re in a more neutral zone so things should improve. At this time there’s no sign of our friend (El Nino) making a welcome appearance anytime soon, but in a neutral zone like we’re presently in, anything can happen. Stay tuned on that one.

July is Laguna’s driest month on average with only a trace of rain normally for the month, but there have been a few occurrences with measurable precipitation over the years. Our wettest July was in 2015, when Laguna collected a robust nine-tenths of an inch from thundershowers embedded in outer bands from Hurricane Dolores, which made it all the way to halfway up the western coast of Baja. On July 26 of 1996, we picked up nearly a half-inch from a healthy thunderstorm that drifted westward from our local mountains. On July 14, 1992, there was a quarter-inch, July 10, 1986, there was two-tenths, and July 20, 1957, there was also two-tenths.

The average hi-lo air temp in Laguna is 77-64. The warmest July day happened three times with 96 on July 20, 1960, July 2, 1985, and July 19, 2006. The coolest July minimum temp was 52 in 1952. Normal ocean temps are around 68 with the warmest at 79 and the coolest at 54 on July 10, 2005. There you have it and we’ll get together again on Friday. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.