 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend 062921

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend!

Stu News is partnering with Laguna Playhouse to help recognize Laguna Playhouse Legends. In honor of the Playhouse’s 100th Anniversary, the Playhouse has been honoring those people who have made significant contributions. 

Today we recognize the Management and Artistic teams, as well as those behind the scenes who have kept the theatre running – including Hap Graham and Doug Rowe, who both served in various Managing and Artistic Director positions twice.

Nominate a Ziegler

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wally Ziegler 

Doug remained the Artistic Director through the 1990s, when he was replaced by Andy Barnicle, who partnered with Richard Stein and Karen Wood, who each served as the Executive Directors. 

Behind the scenes, Jody Upham Billings, Connie Morthland, Marthella Randall, Miki Young, and Lila Zali each made significant contributions to the Playhouse’s day-to-day operations. 

And a special shout out to everyone’s favorite House Manager, Wally Ziegler (and his pup Tamzin), who have been heading the Front of House for over 30 years! 

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse Legends.

 

