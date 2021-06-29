NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

Meital Taub of Meital Taub Luxury Group receives SchoolPower’s 2021 Hall of Fame Award

On Sunday, June 6, SchoolPower presented its top honor, “The Hall of Fame Award,” to Meital Taub, leader of Meital Taub Luxury Group of First Team | Christie’s International. 

Taub has consistently supported SchoolPower since her oldest daughter started kindergarten in 2010, while growing her career in real estate to become one of the top 200 real estate agents out of 1.4 million in the U.S. – a fact that places her among the top .01 percent of agents nationwide.

“I have lived in Laguna for almost 20 years and have always been involved in my kids’ activities through various organizations such as Laguna Beach Parents Club, Y Guides, and local sports programs,” says Taub. “Supporting SchoolPower was a natural transition when my kids entered elementary school.”

Meital Taub profile

Taub joined SchoolPower’s Real Estate Honor Roll in 2014 as a founding member and continues today at the Valedictorian level. This select group of community-minded real estate professionals support the Laguna Beach Unified School District through SchoolPower, and their contributions are critical to SchoolPower’s ability to help fund enrichment opportunities not found in public schools of neighboring communities. 

“Leaving a mark in this world is important to me, and I thought it would be a good time to increase my contributions as I was fortunate in growing my real estate career,” explains Taub. “The Honor Roll is an important part of doing what we can to give back and make a positive impact on our local community, as we do every day, one real estate transaction at a time.”

This spring, Taub also sponsored a hole at the Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic golf tournament hosted by Hobie and The Ranch, SchoolPower’s only event of the 2020-2021 school year. It’s another example of how Taub has shown unwavering commitment to Laguna Beach schools, not only giving to SchoolPower, but also generously supporting PTA events at every school. 

“She steps up in support of our kids and our schools, each and every time she is asked,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “When Aaron and Meital Taub were asked to serve on SchoolPower’s board of trustees in 2020, their answer was an emphatic ‘yes,’ and we are so lucky to have them both.” 

Of her work with SchoolPower, Taub says, “Education in Laguna Beach defines our town and shapes the fabric of the community we all love. When my husband and I were asked to join the board of SchoolPower, we were more than happy to be part of such a great team of parents. Coming together as an organization is inspiring – it’s something I am proud of and will continue to support even after my kids are out of the district.”

Meital Taub speech

Meital Taub giving her award speech 

With her commitment to supporting Laguna Beach schools and local nonprofits, Taub exemplifies the generosity and community spirit celebrated by this award. “When SchoolPower was tasked with selecting a Hall of Fame Award recipient, the choice was obvious,” says outgoing SchoolPower president Mark Smialowicz. “Meital is such a positive force in our community – from her commitment to our schools to her support of SchoolPower and PTA, she exemplifies consistent, meaningful involvement in our great town.”

Reflecting on the Hall of Fame Award, Taub says, “Making a significant and meaningful impact is important to me both personally and professionally. Being able to share with clients the amazing community, programs, and schools we have just makes me so proud of our city. Re-telling the story of SchoolPower and the impact it makes is a good reminder of how grateful I am to be part of the program and the amazing people who share the same mindset and values.”

The Hall of Fame award (aka The Claes Award) was created in honor of Claes Andersen, owner of Hotel Laguna and Claes Restaurant. Andersen opened his restaurant to SchoolPower back in 2001 and underwrote an annual dinner for seven consecutive years, in addition to other generous donations. The Andersen family contributions to SchoolPower totaled over $200,000.

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual, and performing arts. 

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

