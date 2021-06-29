NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 52  |  June 29, 2021

Laguna Live! presents Beth’s Tuesdays 062921

Laguna Live! presents Beth’s Tuesdays on July 6 featuring Scott Gates and Joel Rafael

Laguna Live! presents Beth’s Tuesdays on the first Tuesday of each month from Rick Conkey’s Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. The next show is on Tuesday, July 6, hosted by Beth Fitchett Wood and featuring Scott Gates and Joel Rafael. The show can be viewed virtually, starting at 7 p.m. on the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook page, YouTube channel, or www.lagunalive.org after the concert. 

There are some seats available to watch the show in person. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 715-9713 if you would like to attend.

Laguna Live! Scott

Scott Gates will perform on July 6 at Beth’s Tuesdays 

Scott Gates has been singing and playing music for 25 years. Starting formally at age 3, Scott is classically trained, bluegrass-raised, country-lived, jazz-calculated, punk-thinking with a folk philosophy. 

Activist writer/singer Joel Rafael has released a stunning collection of Americana albums, including a two-volume set of Woody Guthrie songs, with five Guthrie/Rafael co-writes. 

Laguna Live! Joel

Joel Rafael will also hit the stage on July 6 

Save the dates: Live! on the Green – In consideration of the pandemic hardships, Laguna Live! is celebrating our community with two free concerts from past popular groups. 

--July 28, The Miskey Mountain Boys blend jazz, classical and swing with traditional Bluegrass.

--August 25, Hot Club of LA will perform the Gypsy jazz of Django Reinhardt and beyond.

The concerts are from 5:30-7 p.m. without intermission on the Green, a casual outdoor gallery setting at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. Admission is free to the Festival for Laguna Beach residents and the concert is free for all. Tables and chairs will be provided, and guests may bring their own food and beverages. Food and drinks are also available for purchase. There is no reserved seating, but you are welcome to come early and hold a table if one person is present. 

For more tips and information, visit www.foapom.com.

 

