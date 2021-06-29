Festival of Arts offers a vibrant and varied art experience in person this summer

After a yearlong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will reopen its doors in Laguna Beach for a vibrant art experience from July 5 to September 3. Displayed artwork from over 100 of Orange County’s top artists, live music, art activities, exhibitions of local student artwork, and a variety of special events round out one of Southern California’s favorite outdoor summer festivals. The Festival of Arts is sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

“We are overjoyed to reconnect our community and visitors with our exhibiting artists again this summer,” shared Christine Georgantas, exhibits director at the Festival of Arts. “We missed the in-person element last year because of the pandemic, so this show carries inspirational importance and has generated excitement in our artists and within our entire organization.”

Submitted photo

Enjoy a wide variety of art at the Festival

As one of the nation’s oldest and most highly acclaimed juried fine arts shows, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show offers avid art collectors and festival-goers an outstanding variety of fine art to browse and purchase. Since opening in 1932, thousands of artists have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival, with many exhibiting artists’ work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world. Many celebrities, including Bryan Cranston, Joe Mantegna, Mira Sorvino, and others, have artwork from the Festival of Arts in their collections.

Showcasing more than 100 artists

The 2021 Fine Art Show will showcase the 100+ artists who were juried into the 2020 art exhibit, but unable to display their work last summer. Guests may immerse themselves in the beautiful outdoor venue with a wide variety of media to appreciate including paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass, and more. For a full list of the 2021 participating artists, visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery.

“Art not only reflects community values but brings people together. From local galleries to life-size wall murals, a community full of art is a community full of culture,” said Festival of Arts President David Perry. He continued, “Organizations such as the Festival of Arts serve to enrich the physical, economic, social, and cultural elements of our arts community.”

In addition to featuring work from top artists in Southern California, the 2021 Fine Art Show will have art demonstrations, live music performances on select nights sponsored by Yamaha, opportunities to meet the artists, and more. The calendar includes guided art tours, special events, and weekly series including Concerts on the Green and Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate, sponsored by Charles Schwab.

The Festival and Pageant’s annual fundraising event, the Celebrity Benefit Concert and Pageant, sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, and Yamaha, will take place on August 28 and feature a performance by living Jazz legend Poncho Sanchez, followed by a special performance of the 2021 Pageant of the Masters, Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Pre-K second place winner of the 2019 Junior Art Exhibit, Talia Coelrubi, for “Menorah” – posing with her mother

The Junior Art Exhibit, sponsored in part by the FOA Foundation, California First Leasing Corporation, and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, will also return this summer and has come to be regarded as one of the highlights of the show. Since 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit not only showcases art from new generations of young Orange County students but is also a vivid testimonial to the value and importance of continuing arts education in our school systems.

Nationally and critically acclaimed as one of the finest outdoor art venues, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will open on July 5 and welcome patrons daily through September 3. Hours are weekdays from 4 to 11:30 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (The Festival closes early on August 28 at 1 p.m.)

General admission tickets are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends; tickets for students and seniors are $7 on weekdays and $11 on weekends. Tickets for children 6 to 8 are $5 daily. Admission is free for children 5 and under, those serving in the military, and Laguna Beach residents.

Protocols will be in place to ensure a safe reopening of the art show in compliance with government and public health guidelines.

If you want to go to all the art festivals…

A special promotion, Passport to the Arts, costs only $29 and includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival, and Laguna Art-A-Fair.

Enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one-time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased. Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com.

Passports are also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. The offer excludes the Pageant of the Masters.

The Pageant of the Masters, running in conjunction with the Fine Arts Show, will take place July 7 to September 3. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.

Photo courtesy FOA/POM

The Festival of Arts awaits visitors

Special events

For a complete list of special events, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

These events are free with admission unless otherwise noted:

Laguna Beach Live! Music Series:

Select Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m.

Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate:

Thursdays, July 8-September 2, 5:30 p.m.

$20 additional fee for tastings

Sponsored by Charles Schwab

Friday Favorites Music Series:

Fridays, July 9-August 27, 5:30 p.m.

Concerts on the Green

Saturdays, July 10-August 21, 1 p.m.

Tremendous Tributes Music Series:

Saturdays, July 10-August 21, 5:30 p.m.

Junior Artists Celebration

Sunday, July 11, 12 p.m. Sponsored by the FOA Foundation, California First Leasing Corporation, and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach

Celebrity Benefit Concert & Pageant:

Sunday, August 28

*Private Event, Separate Ticket Required

Sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5 and Yamaha

And there’s more…

Free art tours are held weekdays at 4:30 p.m., Saturdays at 11:30 and 4 p.m., and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. Meet the artists and learn firsthand about their techniques through discussions and artists demonstrations.

The Festival’s Junior Art Exhibition, sponsored in part by the FOA Foundation and Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, will comprise over 200 pieces of artwork from Orange County school children (grades P-K to 12). The quality of art represented in the exhibit will astound art lovers of all ages.

Support the arts by purchasing artwork from the Art-to-Go Exhibit themed “From Local – to Global,” donated by Festival artists with proceeds benefiting The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts.

Submitted photo

Terra Laguna Beach welcomes diners

Terra Laguna Beach is the on-property dining destination and focuses on California cuisine with sustainable food practices and utilizes farm stand fresh ingredients and artfully crafted meals. For reservations, call (949) 494-9650.

Intermission by Terra is a grab-to-go concession stand where patrons can purchase food to enjoy on the Festival grounds.

The Festival of Arts boutique-style gift shop is the perfect place to find T-shirts, art books, posters, and many other items to remember your visit.

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored by Volvo, KOST Radio 103.5, and The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. Marketing funds have been provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The FOA is located at the Festival of Arts Grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information and tickets, call (800) 487-3378 or go online to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

The Festival of Arts, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts’ mission is to promote, produce, and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study, and performance of the arts. For every summer for over 85 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 225,000 visitors each year.

Sawdust Art Festival returns for its 55th year with more than 167 artists

The highly-anticipated Sawdust Art Festival – a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach – is thrilled to be back for its 55th year this summer in Laguna.

The festival features the handcrafted work of 167 artists and makers, most of whom live and work in Laguna Beach. Guests are invited to shop along sawdust-covered paths in an iconic art village which is hand-built by the exhibiting artists in a myriad of lumbers and colors.

“It’s all coming together,” states General Manager John Bullard. “On July 2, we’ll be opening our big red gate to the public. Guests will enjoy a more spacious setting and can feel good in knowing that even though the state has relaxed most COVID-19 restrictions, we’re still maintaining a high level of sanitation and security.”

Submitted photo

Sawdust artist Kate Cleaves

Monica Prado, president of the Board of Directors, adds, “It’s taken equal measures of strategizing, hard work, and hopefulness to build this show. There’s a real sense of joy in our community of artists as we prepare to open. I’ve no doubt that our guests will experience that joyous, celebratory vibe.”

Retired LBHS teacher and longtime Sawdust alum Bill Darnall is one of the artists returning this year. “As an exhibiting artist since 1973, my first love is ceramics. To have a chance to show my work again, and to demo and engage with the public is a privilege.”

The 55th annual show also welcomes the work of 14 guest artists and 11 new Laguna Beach residents including Kate Cleaves, who creates mixed media with her fiancé Nick Flores.

“The first time we walked into the Sawdust Festival, we knew we had found our home and the community we had been looking for,” says Kate. “Three years later we are beyond ecstatic to officially be a part of the Sawdust crew, showcasing our art this summer.”

Patrons can also expect three stages of live music and entertainment daily, art demonstrations, pop-up classes, and a variety of food and beverage options.

Sawdust Art Festival is open every day from July 2 through September 5. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the Box Office when the show opens.

For more information, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their monthly program of events. Check back for upcoming July happenings. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Recreation at Crystal Cove

Reservations are imperative for all historic cottages, coastal campsites, and backcountry sites at Crystal Cove. For details and links to site-specific reservations, call 800.444.7275 or visit the website at www.parks.ca.gov/crystalcove.

Coastal Camping

Completed in 2011, Moro Campground offers 57 sites with unparalleled ocean views. Hookups serve 27 sites; the other 30 are suitable for tents, tent trailers, or van conversions.

Backcountry Primitive Camping

A fairly strenuous, three- to four-mile uphill hike leads to three separate camping areas. Campers must pack in and out all of their supplies, including water.

Backcountry Trails

From the Moro Canyon parking lot, access 2,400 undeveloped acres. The trails are open to hiking, biking, and equestrian use. Maps are available at the ranger station.

Beach Activities

Seven separate coves line 3.2 miles of beach, offering spectacular sunbathing, swimming, surfing, diving, and tide pool viewing. Please do not disturb tide pool residents.

Meet Pet of the Week Barley

Barley is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a neutered 6-year-old sweet flame point Siamese cat. Barley is very affectionate and is known to talk a lot. On his search for a new home, Barley is very adaptable and will do good in any place that fosters love. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Barley adopted as soon as possible.

Barley is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Quorum Gallery presents Summer in Laguna online art auction through July 6

The Quorum Gallery artists have joined together to celebrate Summer in Laguna by offering original artworks for sale, through an online auction, with bids starting as low as $75.

The auction is open now and will continue through Tuesday, July 6.

Submitted photo

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N Coast Hwy

Participants can view and bid on artwork on their computers or smart device on the Quorum Gallery website, Paint Splash, at www.quorumgallery.com.

Auction artwork will also be displayed at the July 1 First Thursday Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. at the Quorum Gallery.

The Quorum Gallery artists are thrilled to offer their valued customers special prices on unique, personal, and meaningful artwork to kick off the summer season and celebrate the lifting of quarantine. Don’t miss this opportunity.

Submitted photo

“Tangerine” by Tim Genet

Quorum Gallery is nestled in the heart of gallery row in Laguna Beach, California and features the art of 13 well-known local artists that work in a variety of media in abstract and traditional styles.

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N. Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to quorumgallery@gmail.com or call (949) 494-4422.