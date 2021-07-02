NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 070221

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

July 2, 2021

Brooks Street: Will it be a go this year?

Dennis 5The month closed just as it began with major gloom and even some drizzle, with below-normal temps on Wednesday and a high of only 69 degrees, and that’s six degrees below normal. Water temps have rebounded nicely with readings in the 68-71-degree range across the county. The 71 in San Clemente is the first 70 plus reading this year and we’re hoping for many more of those. Here’s hoping for a nicer July.

Let’s jump in the Time Machine and travel back to the incredible weekend of July 2 and 3 of 1985 when the Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic saw one of the best events of all time. We were in the middle of a record-setting early summer heatwave with a high of 96 degrees at water’s edge with sunny and glassy conditions for the entire epic event. Consistent 6-8 ft bombs with occasional sets of 10 ft from a severe angle SSE swell, compliments of Cat 4 Hurricane Dolores, were pouring through both days. Some rides were had all the way from Second Reef to the beach at Oak Street, a ride of nearly 200 yards! Longtime local and pipeline standout Mike Armstrong took the Men’s trophy and Jeff Booth won the Junior Men’s. What a weekend!

From the event’s inception in 1954 up to the year 2000, there was only one time that the contest wasn’t pulled off, but since 2000 there have been six no-go’s when conditions never cooperated on any weekend during the entire waiting period. We’ve had the annual event happen as early as June 21-22, 1981, the very first week of the waiting period, and it’s been as late as the second weekend in October twice, in 1995 and 2013. Saturday and Sunday are the only two days we can schedule the contest so it’s a real crapshoot on the timing. Sometimes it’ll be pumping in the middle of the week only to have it go flat by the weekend, so it’s all about the timing. 

The best scenario is to have a strong hurricane enter our swell window while moving to the NW or NNW by late on the Wednesday before the upcoming weekend, as swells from Mexican storms take roughly 60-72 hours to reach Laguna. So you can see that the planets almost have to be in alignment for that to happen. The only time that Brooks really shows its best side is when there’s a severe angle (160-180-degree) and short interval (10-11 seconds) where swells from that direction are best suited for the spot’s bottom layout, known as its bathymetry. Long interval (16-20 seconds) from the Southern Hemisphere usually approach from a more SSW to SW direction, which isn’t really favorable to Brooks’ bathymetry, so the waves tend to close out, thus not allowing for longer rides like those found during a Baja swell. This is why there’s such an extended waiting period, from late June to October if necessary. Here’s hoping we can pull off the 2021 event, providing we can continue the long and winding path to health and normalcy. 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

