NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

76.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Guest Column What is spiritual acceptance 070221

Guest Column

What is spiritual acceptance?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

We’re always our harshest critic. We know that we have made choices and decisions throughout our life that we may regret or torture ourselves about. But they are carved in stone, and we must accept them, forgive ourselves, and make better choices in the future.

A lot of self-acceptance really comes down to awareness. The more aware we are – of ourselves, of our words, of our actions, of their impact, of other’s emotions, of our surroundings – the more conscious we are. 

When we are more conscious, we are more aligned with the universe…allowing us to flow love more easily, experience deeper meaning in the moment, and live lives of greater balance and happiness. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Guest Column What is doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

I’ve talked about the concept of acceptance many times, typically, in the context of how our need for acceptance drives so many of our daily and life decisions. How we need to feel the ripple of someone or something bigger than us. How we crave this acceptance – in the grandest ways and in the smaller moments. 

This week, we’re exploring acceptance in a different way.

Acceptance is a beautiful teaching with many different levels. It is the root and the foundation of many wisdom traditions including Buddhist compassion teachings, the ancient Hindu Law of Least Effort, and Christ Consciousness. 

But regardless of your orientation to these belief systems, you can find powerful, personal evolution by awakening the Sacred Power of Acceptance in your life.

There are three core levels of acceptance, and we instantly shift every aspect of our being by:

--Accepting that this moment is perfect, pure, whole, and every moment that has led to this moment was exactly the way it was meant to be.

This moment is the magnificent culmination of all of your life choices; every experience that has woven itself in, around, and through you; and every one of the 31 million seconds that have ticked by in just this year alone! It couldn’t be any other way.

Guest Column What is rainbow

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Accept that you are a divine being

--Accepting that you are a divine being who is sealed in this human body for the span of a lifetime and that you have made choices and decisions throughout your life from your highest level of consciousness at the time.

Even though there are choices you may regret or torture yourself about, they are carved in stone, and we must accept them, forgive ourselves, and make better choices in the future.

--Accepting others for who they are – not as we wish they would be. Allowing people’s differences, quirks, and unique vibrations to just be and not necessarily fit into our box of how the world is supposed to be. Allowing others to be as they are.

When you awaken the Sacred Power of Acceptance, you finally recognize that wherever you are, every moment of the past is carved in stone and for you to evolve your life, improve your situation, or find deeper fulfillment you must own the present moment.

All we have is the present moment, but within the present moment we can transform our lives.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.