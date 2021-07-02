NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: A man of many talents

By Dennis Piszkiewicz 

I ran into Doug Miller after our year of pandemic isolation at Village Laguna’s 50-year anniversary party in Bluebird Park. When he recognized me, he approached with his camera aimed in my direction. His chronically infectious smile was a welcome change after the COVID-19 quarantine.

After he took a few shots, we got to talking about how long we’ve been in Laguna and when we first met. Doug arrived in 1970; I arrived a few years later. He was the same guy he was back then, except then his hair was black. Now it is white. I told him I remembered first meeting him at an afternoon party at a mutual friend’s place at which he played his violin. He said it was at the Laguna Beach Free Clinic, the predecessor of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, where I was a volunteer. I was wrong and Doug was right, of course. He kept a notebook of where and when he had taken all his photos.

From Laguna two

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Miller 

The author’s children: Andrew, age 8, and Samantha, age 6, circa 1997

He still carries his camera and greets you with something like, “Hold it right there and let me get your picture.” Those words result in a smile for the camera, and they are an instant conversation starter. Doug estimates that he has over 350,000 black and white photos in his archive, which he has been posting on his Facebook page.

My daughter has searched Doug’s page occasionally for family pictures. Here is what she has found: a photo of me and my new girlfriend, soon thereafter my wife, taken at the Sawdust Festival; a picture of me and my wife, who is about eight or nine months pregnant; photos of our kids Andrew and Samantha at increasing ages; and more family photos.

Doug assembled a photographic history of my family without me being aware of it. I’m sure his photos chronicle histories of many other families including his own, with his wife Becky and their two sons. Doug has many other photos he is still posting on Facebook.

Doug has been a regular artist at the Sawdust Festival. He has been selling his miniature paintings there, mostly landscapes, for five decades. They are relatively small, they are popular, and they sell. It was inevitable that we bought a couple of his paintings, and our daughter collected a few more. My favorite of these is titled Walker Pass East of Lake Isabella. Its impressionist style, with vibrant colors of California foothills and mountains, made me love it and acquire it. 

Doug’s longevity at the Sawdust has earned him a choice booth next to the stairway leading to the entertainment stage. It is a convenient site for him. He usually has his violin nearby, and you can count on him to join the other musicians for a few tunes when invited.

From Laguna Miller

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dennis Piszkiewicz 

Doug Miller in his booth with his paintings at Sawdust Winterfest: underneath Doug’s right hand is his ever-ready violin

At the party in Bluebird Park, Doug put away his camera, and took out his violin. He had a few words with the musicians, the South Laguna Garden Band. They had been playing country rock oldies, songs that I remembered from the last century. Doug had a quick conversation with the band, and I heard him say, “Wild Horses.” The band broke into the Rolling Stones tune from the “Sticky Fingers” album with Doug’s violin accompaniment fitting right in. They played many other cover versions of familiar tunes until the music and the party in the park ended. 

I caught up with Doug afterward and said, “Hey Doug, do you want a ride home?” I knew he had to carry his violin and camera and who knows what else.

He told me, “It’s not too far to walk,” and, he added, “I’d like to stay here and talk to more people.” 

Doug loves talking to people. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled, if not conquered. Doug Miller is back. He is playing his music, selling his paintings at the Sawdust Festival and continuing his photographic chronicle of life in Laguna. 

Smile for the camera. 

Dennis Piszkiewicz moved to Laguna longer ago than he cares to admit, and during that time he has met many memorable fellow residents. 

