Ocean Ave parklets, closed World Newsstand at center of debate
By SARA HALL
Parking has always been an issue in downtown, but with the removal of an unloading/loading zone and the addition of dining “parklets,” some locals claim the city is helping certain restaurants at the expense of other merchants.
Several residents and business owners spoke during the City Council meeting on Tuesday (June 29) about three parklets (dining areas within a parking lot or on-street parking spaces) along Ocean Avenue.
Parklets are allowed with temporary use permits under the Outdoor Dining & Retail Display, and Temporary Signage Policy, which council established in an effort to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Permits granted under the policy run through December 31.
Most public speakers were requesting that the parklets be reconsidered or removed, specifically noting that one completely blocks the yellow curbed unloading/loading zone in front of the World Newsstand.
Ultimately, council didn’t take any action to remove the parklets, but staff did present two possible locations nearby for a new temporary unloading/loading zone.
After about 40 years in business, the World Newsstand closed on June 21 due to the restricted access caused by the parklet in front of the shop, said owner Heidi Miller.
The Newsstand will not reopen without the yellow curb zone in front, Miller said during a phone interview with Stu News Laguna on Wednesday. But it’s already too late, she added – the Newsstand can’t just stop and start again that easily.
“There’s no way to rectify it at this point,” Miller said. “I’m not going to sit around and let the city try to decide what to do. I’ve already had a month and a half of this, and I’m done…It’s sending a message that they don’t care, and they don’t want the Newsstand.”
Since the Newsstand is typically a resident-driven business, Miller said she will have to shift gears to survive.
In order not to miss the summer shoppers, she plans to turn the shop into a “tourist trap,” offering knick-knacks, towels, beach toys, snorkels, and other items for visitors. Tourists often don’t have to park downtown, since most stay in nearby hotels and walk around, she explained.
“It’s because they forced me to, not because I want to,” Miller said. “It’s tragic what’s happened.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Heidi Miller
A dining parklet in front of the now closed World Newsstand on Ocean Avenue
There are three parklets, or “cattle corrals” as Miller calls them, in front of the Newsstand, Marine Room Tavern, and an empty restaurant at 222 Ocean Ave.
The vacant restaurant likely won’t be occupied until fall, she noted, yet there is a parklet in front of it and is used “zero percent of the time,” Miller said. The parklet in front of Marine Room is used only about 2 percent of the time, she said.
The third, located directly in front of her Newsstand in what was previously the yellow unloading/loading zone, is used about 30 percent of the time, she said.
“Do they really need it?” Miller questioned on Wednesday. “If they really needed it and were at 100 percent capacity and needed the overflow, that’s a whole different story.”
At Tuesday’s council meeting, she asked if those three parklets could be removed.
“They’re not needed,” Miller said. “It just doesn’t make sense.”
She dined outdoors at the tables right outside of Wild Taco, where employees could actually see their patrons. With the parklet in front of the Newsstand, Wild Taco employees have to come out and look around the corner to actually see if anyone is sitting in the dining area. People have dined and dashed, she said on Wednesday.
And removing that yellow zone has had unintended consequences, she added.
People pull into the yellow zone, grab the publications they want, and leave, usually all within a few minutes. Many of her customers are older or have disabilities, she added, including some who can’t walk very far and would not be able to park elsewhere and walk to the newsstand.
“I’m totally penned in,” she said. “Nobody can see or reach me.”
Since the parklet was installed, the Newsstand went 12 days with zero sales because there was no easy access. That’s never happened before, she said.
“Does it affect my newsstand? Absolutely,” Miller said. “But it’s not just me, it hurts everybody.”
The yellow curb zone is used for various deliveries, food pick-up services (like Grubhub), emergency vehicles, handicap drivers, musicians playing at the local restaurants who unload equipment, and trash trucks.
Trucks now often double park, blocking the street, forcing vehicles to drive around them in the wrong direction. She recalled one truck that was unloading for about 30 minutes, with cars going over into the wrong lane and “whipping” past.
“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said at the council meeting.
It’s not an equitable system to “pick and choose” what businesses get help and what businesses are overlooked and/or ignored.
“Where is the equality and where is the fairness?” she asked. “It’s hurting so many yet helping so few.”
A few other residents also spoke up with concern about the parklets during public comment, urging the council to reconsider.
There are a few things the city is working on to address the parking issues, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis said.
Dupuis also mentioned the agreement with the property owners at 232 Ocean Ave to lease the parking lot on evenings and weekends. This would add 35 spaces for residents with Shopper Permits to park for free for three hours. Council unanimously approved the agreement later in the meeting.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
A dining parklet in front of Slice Pizza on Forest Avenue
Taking away spaces for the promenade and parklets to help the restaurants get through the pandemic is great, resident Jacob Cherub commented during the lease agreement item.
“But leaving parklets in place, where we are losing revenue as a city from whatever spaces are being taken away, and then going and renting spaces in a parking lot, albeit in the evening, we’re just chasing our tails,” he said.
It seems foolhardy, Cherub said, and should be revisited in the coming days.
Staff is also looking at two possible locations for a new temporary yellow zone, Public Works Director Mark McAvoy explained earlier in the meeting.
Since Starbucks relocated, the two white painted curb spaces on Coast Highway are no longer required, McAvoy said. They are looking into changing that area either to standard parking or temporary relocation of the unloading/loading zone.
The other possible location to be considered is at the two 10-minute parking spots on the east side of the south end of Ocean Avenue.
“Staff is looking at both locations to see if that might alleviate some of the temporary impacts from the parklets,” McAvoy said.
Although Miller said on Wednesday that the two other suggested locations wouldn’t help the Newsstand at all.
Councilmember Toni Iseman asked if the city could remove the parklets that are barely being used.
The city issued temporary use permits for the parklets, which can be revoked at any time, Community Development Director Marc Wiener answered.
“The bottom line is, yes, it’s a revokable permit, so if we decide that, for whatever reason, the parklet’s not working in a certain area we can revoke the permit and remove it,” Wiener said.
The majority of the cost was covered by the city, but the individual restaurants contributed a few thousand dollars to establish the parklets, Wiener noted.
Parklet applications are required to include a $600 bond to the city of Laguna Beach for the removal of the parklet for reasons including, but not limited to: The parklet is a nuisance, the operator abandons the parklet, or the parklets pilot program is terminated. Additionally, the city maintains the discretion to have the parklet removed with a 24-hour notice.
However, a majority of council members supported keeping the parklets in place.
It’s only a handful of spaces on Ocean Avenue, a street that doesn’t have a lot of retail, Councilmember Peter Blake said.
“We’re using the restaurants to drive more people to that area, which in turn will help the retailers,” Blake said.
It’s hard to believe that a retailer is so compromised that a few parking spaces will make such a significant difference, he added. Considering the number of existing parking spaces and lots on Ocean Avenue, a few more won’t change much, noted Blake, who lives and works on Ocean Ave.
“How hard is it to find a parking space and go and buy a magazine or buy whatever it is that you want?” he questioned.
Blake added later that he was “stunned” they were talking about a magazine stand when restaurants, including some longtime and iconic dining establishments, are still struggling.
Marine Room owner Chris Keller noted that the parklet in front of his restaurant has been a point of contention for some neighbors. He emphasized that the Marine Room has been closed for 15 months and only just opened about two weeks ago.
“We are just struggling to kind of get back and get things working,” he said.
Mayor Bob Whalen asked staff to quickly work on the new temporary yellow zone area. He’s seen trucks double parked there in the morning because they have nowhere else to park, which causes a safety concern.
“I do think we need to expedite whatever we’re going to do on this loading zone issue,” Whalen said. “As soon as we can get something going on that, that would be good.”
Although it feels like the pandemic is over, restaurants that have been open for only a couple months are not healthy financially, Whalen added later in the meeting.
“I think it’s great for us to continue these parklets through the end of the year,” Whalen concluded. “We’ll have a discussion and see what we do, if anything, beyond that.”