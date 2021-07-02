NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Heisler Park gardener receives certificate of appreciation at city council meeting

During the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 29, Reginald “Reggie” Christian, Laguna Beach Parks Gardener of Heisler Park, was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for his tireless efforts and devoted assistance to the Laguna Beach Sister City (LBSC) Garden.

Christian’s friendly way and willingness to always go the extra mile have helped make the garden an international place of beauty and “work of art” at Heisler Park.

Heisler Park Christian group

Reginald “Reggie” Christian (with certificate) is recognized at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for this devotion to the Laguna Beach Sister City Garden in Heisler Park. He is pictured with Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen (sixth from right) and representatives from the LBSC Garden and Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association.

On March 24, 2009, the Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved the development of a Sister City Garden in Heisler Park on Cliff Drive just north of Jasmine Street. The garden is a joint collaborative effort of the Laguna Beach Garden Club and Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, along with the City of Laguna Beach, honoring plant species representing Laguna’s sister cities: Menton, France; San José del Cabo, Mexico; and St. Ives, England. Ruben Flores of Laguna Nursery assisted in designing the garden, donated plants, and helped store garden items. Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen officially dedicated the garden on February 18, 2015.

 

