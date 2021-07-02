NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Laguna resident Marina Paul publishes first book, Becoming a Superhero

By DIANNE RUSSELL 

Marina Paul, who was born and raised in Laguna, has just published her first book – Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others. 

The idea for the book started last year in March when she came home due to the pandemic. “There were a lot of events in the world that were overwhelming, and I felt called to do something. I had just closed a difficult chapter of my life. I wanted to honor that chapter and embrace leadership and important issues. I wanted to figure out my next life move and engage in what was going on in the world.” 

A true Laguna native, Marina went to Top of the World, Thurston, and Laguna Beach High School. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s degree in Marketing from Georgetown University. In 2020, she transferred back here from a position on the East Coast.

Becoming a Superhero is centered around woman empowerment,” says Marina. “I interviewed a plethora of some of the world’s most successful women and combined those with my own experiences to deliver a guide for how we can each discover of our unique ‘superpowers’ and use those to help others.”

As a self-proclaimed goofball and natural bundle of energy, Marina Paul never takes herself too seriously. And yet, she worked her way up in the competitive world of collegiate soccer, becoming an All-American, an NCAA College Cup Final Four contestant, and a three-year Team Captain of the Georgetown University women’s Division 1 soccer team. With a life’s worth of team successes, Marina knows firsthand how sisterhood-like bonds can transform lives for the better, on and off the sports field. She carries this unbridled passion for establishing meaningful, deep connections between people of various backgrounds through her career as a management consultant, marketer, and SPRHRA brand owner.

From Olympic Gold Medalist to CEO to Lieutenant Colonel, Marina Paul shares the journeys of highly successful women on their intensely raw, emotional paths to leadership. In Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others, Paul uncovers how women can use their superpowers to champion their lives and inspire the magic in others.

Across a wide range of industries, Marina chose those she interviewed with regard to accessibility. “I interwove famous women with more local heroes. It was people I know and people I respected.”

Through the lens of Paul’s own vulnerable life experiences, both in competitive soccer and personally, readers will explore what it means to be deeply human, to lead by example, and to love your people so that, ultimately, everyone is lifted up in a more equitable world. 

Praise for Becoming a Superhero:

With words that flow like poetry, Marina Paul weaves her own experiences into a guidebook for the trailblazers that it inspires. Read it and discover the Superhero that was in you all along. –Amber Liao, Author of Still She Raises 

I loved being reminded about the Superhero women around us, who are changing the world despite their own individual challenges. This was a great read that showed me that we can all be happy, healthy, and free in the face of difficulties. –Dr. Kristian Edwards, Founder of BLK+GRN

“The greatest thing Iearned from this process is that our limits of what we are capable of only exist within our own minds,” Marina says. “We can choose to succumb to obstacles, or we can take them on as opportunity. Get off the bus filled with negative thoughts and people who bring you down; pull out your beach chair and create the vision you have for yourself. Then go after it.”

Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others is available on Amazon here.

 

