Meital Taub of Meital Taub Luxury Group receives SchoolPower’s 2021 Hall of Fame Award

On Sunday, June 6, SchoolPower presented its top honor, “The Hall of Fame Award,” to Meital Taub, leader of Meital Taub Luxury Group of First Team | Christie’s International.

Taub has consistently supported SchoolPower since her oldest daughter started kindergarten in 2010, while growing her career in real estate to become one of the top 200 real estate agents out of 1.4 million in the U.S. – a fact that places her among the top .01 percent of agents nationwide.

“I have lived in Laguna for almost 20 years and have always been involved in my kids’ activities through various organizations such as Laguna Beach Parents Club, Y Guides, and local sports programs,” says Taub. “Supporting SchoolPower was a natural transition when my kids entered elementary school.”

Taub joined SchoolPower’s Real Estate Honor Roll in 2014 as a founding member and continues today at the Valedictorian level. This select group of community-minded real estate professionals support the Laguna Beach Unified School District through SchoolPower, and their contributions are critical to SchoolPower’s ability to help fund enrichment opportunities not found in public schools of neighboring communities.

“Leaving a mark in this world is important to me, and I thought it would be a good time to increase my contributions as I was fortunate in growing my real estate career,” explains Taub. “The Honor Roll is an important part of doing what we can to give back and make a positive impact on our local community, as we do every day, one real estate transaction at a time.”

This spring, Taub also sponsored a hole at the Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic golf tournament hosted by Hobie and The Ranch, SchoolPower’s only event of the 2020-2021 school year. It’s another example of how Taub has shown unwavering commitment to Laguna Beach schools, not only giving to SchoolPower, but also generously supporting PTA events at every school.

“She steps up in support of our kids and our schools, each and every time she is asked,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “When Aaron and Meital Taub were asked to serve on SchoolPower’s board of trustees in 2020, their answer was an emphatic ‘yes,’ and we are so lucky to have them both.”

Of her work with SchoolPower, Taub says, “Education in Laguna Beach defines our town and shapes the fabric of the community we all love. When my husband and I were asked to join the board of SchoolPower, we were more than happy to be part of such a great team of parents. Coming together as an organization is inspiring – it’s something I am proud of and will continue to support even after my kids are out of the district.”

Meital Taub giving her award speech

With her commitment to supporting Laguna Beach schools and local nonprofits, Taub exemplifies the generosity and community spirit celebrated by this award. “When SchoolPower was tasked with selecting a Hall of Fame Award recipient, the choice was obvious,” says outgoing SchoolPower president Mark Smialowicz. “Meital is such a positive force in our community – from her commitment to our schools to her support of SchoolPower and PTA, she exemplifies consistent, meaningful involvement in our great town.”

Reflecting on the Hall of Fame Award, Taub says, “Making a significant and meaningful impact is important to me both personally and professionally. Being able to share with clients the amazing community, programs, and schools we have just makes me so proud of our city. Re-telling the story of SchoolPower and the impact it makes is a good reminder of how grateful I am to be part of the program and the amazing people who share the same mindset and values.”

The Hall of Fame award (aka The Claes Award) was created in honor of Claes Andersen, owner of Hotel Laguna and Claes Restaurant. Andersen opened his restaurant to SchoolPower back in 2001 and underwrote an annual dinner for seven consecutive years, in addition to other generous donations. The Andersen family contributions to SchoolPower totaled over $200,000.

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual, and performing arts.

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend!

Stu News is partnering with Laguna Playhouse to help recognize Laguna Playhouse Legends. In honor of the Playhouse’s 100th Anniversary, the Playhouse has been honoring those people who have made significant contributions.

Today we recognize the Management and Artistic teams, as well as those behind the scenes who have kept the theatre running – including Hap Graham and Doug Rowe, who both served in various Managing and Artistic Director positions twice.

Wally Ziegler

Doug remained the Artistic Director through the 1990s, when he was replaced by Andy Barnicle, who partnered with Richard Stein and Karen Wood, who each served as the Executive Directors.

Behind the scenes, Jody Upham Billings, Connie Morthland, Marthella Randall, Miki Young, and Lila Zali each made significant contributions to the Playhouse’s day-to-day operations.

And a special shout out to everyone’s favorite House Manager, Wally Ziegler (and his pup Tamzin), who have been heading the Front of House for over 30 years!

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse Legends.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their monthly program of events. Check back for upcoming July happenings. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Recreation at Crystal Cove

Reservations are imperative for all historic cottages, coastal campsites, and backcountry sites at Crystal Cove. For details and links to site-specific reservations, call 800.444.7275 or visit the website at www.parks.ca.gov/crystalcove.

Coastal Camping

Completed in 2011, Moro Campground offers 57 sites with unparalleled ocean views. Hookups serve 27 sites; the other 30 are suitable for tents, tent trailers, or van conversions.

Backcountry Primitive Camping

A fairly strenuous, three- to four-mile uphill hike leads to three separate camping areas. Campers must pack in and out all of their supplies, including water.

Backcountry Trails

From the Moro Canyon parking lot, access 2,400 undeveloped acres. The trails are open to hiking, biking, and equestrian use. Maps are available at the ranger station.

Beach Activities

Seven separate coves line 3.2 miles of beach, offering spectacular sunbathing, swimming, surfing, diving, and tide pool viewing. Please do not disturb tide pool residents.

Meet Pet of the Week Barley

Barley is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a neutered 6-year-old sweet flame point Siamese cat. Barley is very affectionate and is known to talk a lot. On his search for a new home, Barley is very adaptable and will do good in any place that fosters love. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Barley adopted as soon as possible.

Barley is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

LBCAC presents new recital series, “Opera ReImagined,” premiering on Saturday

The LBCAC (Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center) is launching its new recital series, “Opera ReImagined,” on Saturday, July 3 from 8-10 p.m., featuring Laguna Tenor Rick Weber and some of Southern California’s up-and-coming voices.

A classically trained vocalist, Weber is inspired by the world’s most beloved tenors (for example, Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli, Mario Lanza, and more). His repertoire includes arias from renowned operas, Neapolitan classics, and musical standards. He says he is thrilled to be hosting this new series to highlight traditional classical music, as well as feature young talent looking to break into the industry.

“Since the closing of Opera Pacific in 2008, Orange County opera fans have been longing for an easy-to-reach venue to hear some of the most beautiful and dramatic classical music ever written,” Weber said. “Opera is a feast for the senses, but many find it to be inaccessible and too conservative or exclusive. I’m looking to change that perception, through storytelling, music, and showcasing up-and-coming talent in this series we call ‘Opera ReImagined.’”

Submitted photo

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber

This summer, the LBCAC encourages us all to celebrate the arts, support our local music scene, and mingle with fellow classical music lovers.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the Center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress.

Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events. Through a dedicated 2500-sq-ft space, in the heart of Laguna along the Forest Avenue Promenade, the LBCAC is wired for sound and 4K video.

“Here at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, we believe Music is Life,” says Rick Conkey, founder of the LBCAC. “We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential, and thought-provoking art, in the heart of California’s premier art colony. Our new series ‘Opera ReImagined’ is helping us to realize this vision, in a most exclusive setting – right in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach.”

To find out more about the event and to RSVP, go here.