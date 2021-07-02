NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 53  |  July 2, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club announces Laura Ford as July 15 speaker

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce its July 15 speaker, Laura Ford, author and founder of the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Ford’s topic of discussion will be: “Working From the Heart: It’s in our Nature.” Her motto is: “We’re not here forever, I should give it a go; if you put your mind to it, you can do it!”

This motto has pushed her to perform stand-up comedy to sold-out crowds at the Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd. This was six weeks after arriving in the U.S. It was also right after Laura learned of the loss of her grandmother the night before the performance. She lost some hair in the grieving process, but she learned that she could do it and make her grandmother proud.

Laura immigrated to the U.S. with her husband on New Year’s Day 2015, arriving in Seattle. They started with a West Coast road trip, driving in an old BMW north to Vancouver Island and then down the coast and into California, settling in L.A. to begin their new life. The pair picked up two homeless Siamese kittens in the process. They have now trained them to use the toilet the same way people do, and the cats are a constant source of entertainment. 

Before that time, when Laura was still in the UK, she went to law school on a scholarship and graduated at the age of 21. She did all the regular coursework and chose to specialize in Environmental Law. She motorcycled the Swiss Alps not long after gaining her motorcycle license and has traveled extensively in Europe, living in Greece for a year and later becoming a resident of Italy. 

This year, Laura’s first fiction novel, Sounds Like Love, is being published in July and she has recently finalized her second novel. The Laguna Beach Arts Commission supported her writing during COVID with a grant from the Fostering Creativity program sponsored by the Wayne Peterson Fund. Laura’s story “The Heart of Laguna,” a story about the enduring love of the human heart, was published in Stu News Laguna on December 25, 2020. 

For Laura, following her heart has led her to getting involved in protection of Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. From her earlier studies in Environmental Law, Laura applied her academic drive for research and her desire for a deeper understanding of our natural world and how to protect it, which has followed her to this point in her life. 

Creating Monarch butterfly and pollinator habitat in our towns and cities is paramount in the journey to preserving and protecting the iconic Western Monarch, which overwinters along our California coastline. Creating the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach is an opportunity to engage and connect with our community to create and preserve Monarch habitat in our beautiful town and to create something wonderful that we can all enjoy. 

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The group’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The July 15 meeting will be hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome; the non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. 

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

