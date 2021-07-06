NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 070621

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

July 6, 2021

Sizzling Seattle, perspiring Portland: What gives?

Dennis 5Somebody forgot to tell the weather gods that June is done and it’s time for the gloom to hit the road.

Local ocean temps are up there at normal readings with temps approaching 70 degrees in some spots in the county.

Yet another pulse from the Southern Hemisphere is upon us here on Monday with occasional overhead sets pouring through.

It’s only the first week of July yet both oceans have already had five named storms with Elsa on their side and former Hurricane Enrique on our side, so it’s been a busy start to the season.

I’m still blown away by that mega heatwave up there in the Pacific Northwest from a week ago. Here in all 50 states, when a high temp record is broken in the summertime the new record high is usually set by a degree or two…but 12-15 degrees? Last Monday, Portland and Seattle shattered their old records by a dozen or more degrees which is totally mind-boggling. It was actually hotter that day there than in places like Palm Springs, Death Valley, Las Vegas, and Phoenix! 

The high in Pendleton, Oregon, that day was a blistering 119, the hottest place in the U.S.! Seattle had only reached 100 twice in their long history and yet it reached a ridiculous 114 last week, a record that is very unlikely to be broken anytime soon, but the way the climate has been, anything’s possible. The NOAA is calling that extreme heat event a 1,000-year event!

Now we start a new rainfall year as the season, like the fiscal year, runs from July 1 through June 30 of the following year. The 2020-21 season finished with a scant 4.34 inches, making it the third driest season on record. Only 1960-61 with 4.30 inches and 2006-07 with 3.71 were drier. A stubborn, persistent high-pressure ridge across the Pacific West Coast kept most incoming North Pacific storms from penetrating that high and making it down here. 

Here in Laguna, we haven’t had a 20-inch season since 2010-11 with 20.20 inches that season. That’s ten seasons where we never reached the 20-inch threshold and that’s a record for the longest stretch with less than 20 inches. A whole decade has never elapsed with that long of a dry stretch. We only had two seasons in the last decade with above-normal rainfall here in Laguna.

The 1930s had three seasons with 20 or more inches, 1933-34, 1937-38, and 1939-40. The 1940s saw two seasons with 20 or more inches, 1940-41 and 1945-46. There were two in the 1950s, the 1951-52 season and the El Nino-fueled 1957-58 season. The 1960s had five such seasons, 1961-62, 1965-66, 1966-67, 19967-68, and 1968-69. The 1970s had three, 1972-73, 1977-78, and 1978-79. The 1980s had two, the mega El Nino-fueled 1982-83 season where we exceeded 30 inches, and the 1985-86 season when we finished with exactly 20 inches. The 1990s saw a whopping four seasons with more than 20 inches, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1994-95, and the record-breaking 1997-98 campaign with 37.27 inches, the wettest season in Laguna history. The 2000s had 2004-05 and 2009-10. We’re way overdue! 

Have a great week, ALOHA!

 

