 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Art of Fitness celebrates 070621

Art of Fitness celebrates “Prideful Day of Health and Wellness” with fundraiser on Saturday

As Laguna Beach Pride 365 continues its Summer of Pride Series of Events, the organization will bring a full day of Health and Wellness to the community.

As a Laguna Beach Pride 365 fundraiser, on Saturday, July 10, Art of Fitness will donate the proceeds of two classes – a one-hour “Art of Fitness Spin with Pride and Mimosas” and a one-hour “Art of Fitness Yoga with Pride and Mimosas.” 

Participants can celebrate a “Prideful Day of Health and Wellness – Part 1” and start the day at Art of Fitness with yoga, and spin “Family Style.” Stay in shape and at the same time, benefit Laguna Beach Pride 365.

Art of Fernanda and Marian

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Co-owners of Art of Fitness, Fernanda Rocha (on left) and Marian Keegan

Both classes will be held outside.

From 10-11 a.m., participate in the Art of Fitness Spin with Pride & Mimosas.

From 11 a.m.-12 p.m., enjoy the Art of Fitness Yoga with Pride & Mimosas.

Reservations are required to reserve yoga and spin sessions. Each class has a $25 registration donation fee with proceeds going to Laguna Beach Pride 365. To make reservations, call (949) 464-0202. 

Art of cycles

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Fernanda leads a spin class 

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is a year-round organization that promotes the cultural and diversity of Laguna Beach and the LGBTQ community. The group hosts events ranging from beach bonfire socials to two-steppin’ jamborees, comedy nights and drag shows to outdoor activities, bicycle rides, and volleyball. 

Established by the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Committee, Laguna Beach Pride 365 celebrates the rich contribution of the gay community to Laguna Beach.

Art of Fitness is located at 1080 S Coast Hwy.

For more information about Art of Fitness, go to www.artoffitnesslaguna.com.

For more information about Laguna Beach Pride 365, go to www.lagunabeachpride.org.

 

