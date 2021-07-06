NewLeftHeader

few clouds

78.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Laguna Beach’s Cole McKechnie enters 070621

Laguna Beach’s Cole McKechnie enters Class of 2025 Plebe Summer at the U.S. Naval Academy

Cole McKechnie, a graduate of Santa Margarita Catholic High School, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2025 on Wednesday, June 30, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “Plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025.

During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet, or music, and access to cell phones is restricted. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

Laguna Beach's Cole McKechnie

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cole McKechnie

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge that await them.

As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. Students graduate with a Bachelor of Science and go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the Navy or Marine Corps.

The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state and a handful of international students. Each yar, approximately 1,400 men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.