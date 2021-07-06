NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Fourth of July 070621

Fourth of July

By Carl Kekirpill

Photos by Mary Hurlbut 

This speech was given by Carl Kekirpill at the Brooks Street 4th of July Parade. 

Good morning. I am a 36-year resident of Laguna Beach, first-generation American, and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who served for six years on active duty and eight years in the reserves as an Army Officer. 

My parents were refugee/displaced persons who survived the ravages of WWII in Europe. They came to U.S. in 1951 as legal immigrants and loved this country and all that it stood for. They survived Fascist Nazism and Socialist Communism. My father was seriously wounded in the war and came to America with only one leg and $5 in his pocket. For my parents, obtaining their American citizenship was one of the proudest days of their lives. They loved this country and passed that love on to me. 

I am thankful they came here and that I had the great privilege and honor to be born an American citizen.

Fourth of Carl

Click on photo for a larger image

Carl Kekirpill speaks to Brook Street Parade participants

In this time when we seem to be deeply divided as a nation, I think it would be proper and fitting for us to go back to and reflect on a remarkable moment in history 245 years ago on July 4, 1776, when 56 men from 13 colonies gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Declaration of Independence. They declared the principles that unite us as an American people. The Declaration of Independence is our nation’s birth certificate. It is the foundational document of the founding of our great nation, the United States of America.

Fourth of flag

Click on photo for a larger image

Greeter Michael Minutoli helps Eric Jensen raise the flag in his yard

With one voice, our Founding Fathers declared: 

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness.

This concept that our rights come not from Rulers and Government but from our creator God was indeed an unheard of and revolutionary concept at that time. The peoples of earth at that time were for the most part subjects, serfs, or slaves of some Monarch, King, Zhar, or absolute Ruler.

Fourth of Bree

Click on photo for a larger image

Bree Burgess Rosen sings the “National Anthem”

This beautiful Document was also aspirational. The full realization of what they declared has taken us almost 250 years to realize and we are still a work in progress. 

This act of political and moral courage changed the world forever. Since 1776, the values and ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution have been exported to democracies around the globe and have lifted millions of people out of tyranny, poverty, and oppression.

The 56 signers of the D of I took great personal risk in signing the document. They ended the declaration with these words:

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

Most of them eventually suffered the loss of their property, their families, and many were captured, tried for treason, imprisoned, and/or hung. They all paid a great personal price to establish our freedoms. 

On this day let us remember their bravery and the courage of what they declared in writing on July 4, 1776. 

Fourth of pledge

Click on photo for a larger image

Pledge of Allegiance 

We are the grateful beneficiaries of what they declared and set in motion.

The Declaration of Independence was then followed up by the creation...11 years later, of the US Constitution in 1787.

The US Constitution is the greatest political document ever written by man and was written to secure the freedoms and liberties for all American citizens – yet too few of us now know exactly what it says, and what freedoms it protects.

The constitution was written to protect our basic personal freedoms by limiting and restraining the power of our government over our lives and our property. We must always remember that the sovereign power in the USA is “We the People,” the citizens of this country. 

Every generation must safeguard this precious Liberty and self-governing limited government and pass it on to the next generation.

Let us all take a moment to thank our Creator from whom our Founding Fathers believed that our inalienable rights and liberty were derived from and be thankful today that we live in the greatest and most exceptional country that has ever existed in the history of the world. 

It is up to us, the living, the current benefactors, and stewards of our amazing experiment in self-government, to ensure “…that this nation under God shall have a new birth of Freedom, and that Government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth.

