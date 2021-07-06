NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

Selanne Steak Tavern receives “Best of Award of Excellence” from Wine Spectator magazine

For the fifth consecutive year, Selanne Steak Tavern’s 425-selection wine list has been awarded a coveted Best of Award of Excellence distinction from prestigious industry publication Wine Spectator magazine. 

The 2021 Best of Award of Excellence is the second highest level of its annual recognition program and was given to a total of 1,141 restaurants from a field of 2,900 that earned awards in one of three categories – with winners represented in all 50 states and 72 countries and territories. 

“It is an award only garnered by restaurants that typically offer 350 or more selections and are destinations for serious wine lovers – places that have a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team,” according to Wine Spectator magazine. Full listings can be found at www.winespectator.com/restaurants.

Selanne Steak server

Selanne Steak Tavern recognized for 5th year from Wine Spectator magazine

The upscale American steak house has once again been recognized for its wine list of both vintage depth and regional breadth, earning this honor with recognized strengths in wines from California and France and with a total wine inventory of over 3,000 selections also including choices from Washington, Oregon, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Argentina, Germany, Austria, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, and Australia. 

It is heavily focused on California cult wines with many highly allocated, low production, big scoring selections and is designed to appeal to all wine lovers – their palates, pairing preferences, and spending desires.

“It’s been a difficult year for our industry, and we are happy to report we are fully open again and pushing forward,” said Selanne Steak Tavern owners Teemu Selanne and Kevin Pratt. “We are highly honored to receive the Best of Award of Excellence 2021 from Wine Spectator. Once again, we salute Certified Advanced Sommelier Vito Pasquale and his team and thank our guests for their continued support and appreciation of our hospitality.”

Selanne Steak Tavern’s wine list is especially designed to pair with the award-winning contemporary American steakhouse fare created by Chef Vincent Terusa. Since the restaurant’s inception, it has received recognition and honors for its food and wine and spirits programs, as well as its exemplary service, including multiple Golden Foodie Awards for “Best Wine Program,” “Best Service,” “Best Steak,” and “Best New Restaurant.”

Selanne Steak Tavern, located at 1464 S Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach, opened in November 2013 and is owned by Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne and local Orange County businessman Kevin Pratt. Housed in a reimagined 1934 historic home along the Pacific Coast, it’s an upscale contemporary steak house with an upstairs dining room, downstairs tavern and bar area, a wine room for more intimate dining, and two patios for alfresco dining.

The restaurant supports local farms and fisheries that practice sustainability and humane practices. Menus feature the finest of steaks and seafood served with a variety of accompaniments enhanced by herbs from the restaurant’s herb garden. 

Along with its carefully selected California-focused wine list, craft signature cocktails are created from quality farmers’ market produce, homemade mixers, and top-notch shelf spirits. Selanne Steak Tavern is open for dinner nightly starting at 5 p.m. For reservations and more information, call (949) 715-9881 or visit www.selannesteaktavern.com.

 

