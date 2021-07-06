Meital Taub of Meital Taub Luxury Group receives SchoolPower’s 2021 Hall of Fame Award

On Sunday, June 6, SchoolPower presented its top honor, “The Hall of Fame Award,” to Meital Taub, leader of Meital Taub Luxury Group of First Team | Christie’s International.

Taub has consistently supported SchoolPower since her oldest daughter started kindergarten in 2010, while growing her career in real estate to become one of the top 200 real estate agents out of 1.4 million in the U.S. – a fact that places her among the top .01 percent of agents nationwide.

“I have lived in Laguna for almost 20 years and have always been involved in my kids’ activities through various organizations such as Laguna Beach Parents Club, Y Guides, and local sports programs,” says Taub. “Supporting SchoolPower was a natural transition when my kids entered elementary school.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Taub joined SchoolPower’s Real Estate Honor Roll in 2014 as a founding member and continues today at the Valedictorian level. This select group of community-minded real estate professionals support the Laguna Beach Unified School District through SchoolPower, and their contributions are critical to SchoolPower’s ability to help fund enrichment opportunities not found in public schools of neighboring communities.

“Leaving a mark in this world is important to me, and I thought it would be a good time to increase my contributions as I was fortunate in growing my real estate career,” explains Taub. “The Honor Roll is an important part of doing what we can to give back and make a positive impact on our local community, as we do every day, one real estate transaction at a time.”

This spring, Taub also sponsored a hole at the Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic golf tournament hosted by Hobie and The Ranch, SchoolPower’s only event of the 2020-2021 school year. It’s another example of how Taub has shown unwavering commitment to Laguna Beach schools, not only giving to SchoolPower, but also generously supporting PTA events at every school.

“She steps up in support of our kids and our schools, each and every time she is asked,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “When Aaron and Meital Taub were asked to serve on SchoolPower’s board of trustees in 2020, their answer was an emphatic ‘yes,’ and we are so lucky to have them both.”

Of her work with SchoolPower, Taub says, “Education in Laguna Beach defines our town and shapes the fabric of the community we all love. When my husband and I were asked to join the board of SchoolPower, we were more than happy to be part of such a great team of parents. Coming together as an organization is inspiring – it’s something I am proud of and will continue to support even after my kids are out of the district.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Meital Taub giving her award speech

With her commitment to supporting Laguna Beach schools and local nonprofits, Taub exemplifies the generosity and community spirit celebrated by this award. “When SchoolPower was tasked with selecting a Hall of Fame Award recipient, the choice was obvious,” says outgoing SchoolPower president Mark Smialowicz. “Meital is such a positive force in our community – from her commitment to our schools to her support of SchoolPower and PTA, she exemplifies consistent, meaningful involvement in our great town.”

Reflecting on the Hall of Fame Award, Taub says, “Making a significant and meaningful impact is important to me both personally and professionally. Being able to share with clients the amazing community, programs, and schools we have just makes me so proud of our city. Re-telling the story of SchoolPower and the impact it makes is a good reminder of how grateful I am to be part of the program and the amazing people who share the same mindset and values.”

The Hall of Fame award (aka The Claes Award) was created in honor of Claes Andersen, owner of Hotel Laguna and Claes Restaurant. Andersen opened his restaurant to SchoolPower back in 2001 and underwrote an annual dinner for seven consecutive years, in addition to other generous donations. The Andersen family contributions to SchoolPower totaled over $200,000.

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual, and performing arts.

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

Allison and Tom Motherway receive SchoolPower’s 2021 Bill Steel Award

On June 6, SchoolPower presented “The Bill Steel Award,” its annual recognition of exceptional volunteerism, to Allison and Tom Motherway. The Motherways have been passionate, unwavering supporters of SchoolPower for over a decade.

After hearing about SchoolPower through friends, they joined the Board of Trustees in 2012 when their daughters were students at Top of the World Elementary. “The more we learned, the more we got behind its mission,” says Allison. “We truly believe in the value of investing in public education, not just for our kids, but for every kid in the community. We are grateful that SchoolPower gave us the opportunity to do that.”

The Motherways went on to serve as trustees for nine years, with Tom becoming President of SchoolPower in 2014 before joining the Endowment Board, where he continues to serve as a member. Tom’s steadfast leadership was instrumental in the transition to a sustainable organizational model. “His unwavering support of his SchoolPower team was crucial at that time,” says former SchoolPower Executive Director Robin Rounaghi. “Tom’s financial savvy combined with his generous, student-centered philosophy made him an ideal longtime Endowment member.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez

Tom and Allison Motherway receive prestigious “The Bill Steel Award”

Meanwhile, Allison served on the SchoolPower marketing team before being tapped as Vice President in 2017. During this time, Allison redefined and documented the Trustee nominations process. When she took the helm as President in 2019, she led SchoolPower to record fundraising success through the 2019-20 Wave of Giving campaign and 2020 Shine gala.

Over their years of involvement, the Motherways showed exceptional dedication to SchoolPower. “Year after year, they have offered matching funds, raised their paddle during live auctions, and given SchoolPower their unwavering support,” says SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “Their mark on this organization will be felt for years to come.”

As they wrap up their time on the Board of Trustees, the Motherways say they’ve been most impacted by their relationships with fellow trustees and Endowment members as well as by the chance to help local students in a variety of ways. “It’s been great to see the focus of SchoolPower’s funding evolve over the years, from the arts to technology to social emotional health,” says Tom. “By far, what we’ll remember most about our time at SchoolPower is the people. It’s just a fantastic, smart, fun group! We’re excited to see where the next class of trustees takes it and how SchoolPower will continue to evolve to support Laguna students.”

The award was created in honor of Bill Steel, who championed SchoolPower’s Community Campaign for ten consecutive years starting in 1997. That year, the Community Campaign spiked from raising $30,000 the year prior to reaching an unprecedented $81,000. He went on to grow the campaign to the significance of where it is today and added SchoolPower Board President to his resume in 2000-2001. Like Mr. Steel, recipients of this award are individuals who are not only dedicated but also possess stamina as firm believers in Laguna’s public schools.

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. Over the last five years, SchoolPower has contributed over $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual, and performing arts.

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend!

Stu News is partnering with Laguna Playhouse to help recognize Laguna Playhouse Legends. In honor of the Playhouse’s 100th Anniversary, the Playhouse has been honoring those people who have made significant contributions.

Today we recognize the Management and Artistic teams, as well as those behind the scenes who have kept the theatre running – including Hap Graham and Doug Rowe, who both served in various Managing and Artistic Director positions twice.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wally Ziegler

Doug remained the Artistic Director through the 1990s, when he was replaced by Andy Barnicle, who partnered with Richard Stein and Karen Wood, who each served as the Executive Directors.

Behind the scenes, Jody Upham Billings, Connie Morthland, Marthella Randall, Miki Young, and Lila Zali each made significant contributions to the Playhouse’s day-to-day operations.

And a special shout out to everyone’s favorite House Manager, Wally Ziegler (and his pup Tamzin), who have been heading the Front of House for over 30 years!

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse Legends.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Guest Column

What is spiritual acceptance?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

We’re always our harshest critic. We know that we have made choices and decisions throughout our life that we may regret or torture ourselves about. But they are carved in stone, and we must accept them, forgive ourselves, and make better choices in the future.

A lot of self-acceptance really comes down to awareness. The more aware we are – of ourselves, of our words, of our actions, of their impact, of other’s emotions, of our surroundings – the more conscious we are.

When we are more conscious, we are more aligned with the universe…allowing us to flow love more easily, experience deeper meaning in the moment, and live lives of greater balance and happiness.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

I’ve talked about the concept of acceptance many times, typically, in the context of how our need for acceptance drives so many of our daily and life decisions. How we need to feel the ripple of someone or something bigger than us. How we crave this acceptance – in the grandest ways and in the smaller moments.

This week, we’re exploring acceptance in a different way.

Acceptance is a beautiful teaching with many different levels. It is the root and the foundation of many wisdom traditions including Buddhist compassion teachings, the ancient Hindu Law of Least Effort, and Christ Consciousness.

But regardless of your orientation to these belief systems, you can find powerful, personal evolution by awakening the Sacred Power of Acceptance in your life.

There are three core levels of acceptance, and we instantly shift every aspect of our being by:

--Accepting that this moment is perfect, pure, whole, and every moment that has led to this moment was exactly the way it was meant to be.

This moment is the magnificent culmination of all of your life choices; every experience that has woven itself in, around, and through you; and every one of the 31 million seconds that have ticked by in just this year alone! It couldn’t be any other way.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Accept that you are a divine being

--Accepting that you are a divine being who is sealed in this human body for the span of a lifetime and that you have made choices and decisions throughout your life from your highest level of consciousness at the time.

Even though there are choices you may regret or torture yourself about, they are carved in stone, and we must accept them, forgive ourselves, and make better choices in the future.

--Accepting others for who they are – not as we wish they would be. Allowing people’s differences, quirks, and unique vibrations to just be and not necessarily fit into our box of how the world is supposed to be. Allowing others to be as they are.

When you awaken the Sacred Power of Acceptance, you finally recognize that wherever you are, every moment of the past is carved in stone and for you to evolve your life, improve your situation, or find deeper fulfillment you must own the present moment.

All we have is the present moment, but within the present moment we can transform our lives.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time.

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their monthly program of events. Check back for upcoming July happenings. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Recreation at Crystal Cove

Reservations are imperative for all historic cottages, coastal campsites, and backcountry sites at Crystal Cove. For details and links to site-specific reservations, call 800.444.7275 or visit the website at www.parks.ca.gov/crystalcove.

Coastal Camping

Completed in 2011, Moro Campground offers 57 sites with unparalleled ocean views. Hookups serve 27 sites; the other 30 are suitable for tents, tent trailers, or van conversions.

Backcountry Primitive Camping

A fairly strenuous, three- to four-mile uphill hike leads to three separate camping areas. Campers must pack in and out all of their supplies, including water.

Backcountry Trails

From the Moro Canyon parking lot, access 2,400 undeveloped acres. The trails are open to hiking, biking, and equestrian use. Maps are available at the ranger station.

Beach Activities

Seven separate coves line 3.2 miles of beach, offering spectacular sunbathing, swimming, surfing, diving, and tide pool viewing. Please do not disturb tide pool residents.

Meet Pet of the Week Barley

Barley is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a neutered 6-year-old sweet flame point Siamese cat. Barley is very affectionate and is known to talk a lot. On his search for a new home, Barley is very adaptable and will do good in any place that fosters love. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Barley adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Barley is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

LBCAC presents new recital series, “Opera ReImagined,” premiering on Saturday

The LBCAC (Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center) is launching its new recital series, “Opera ReImagined,” on Saturday, July 3 from 8-10 p.m., featuring Laguna Tenor Rick Weber and some of Southern California’s up-and-coming voices.

A classically trained vocalist, Weber is inspired by the world’s most beloved tenors (for example, Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli, Mario Lanza, and more). His repertoire includes arias from renowned operas, Neapolitan classics, and musical standards. He says he is thrilled to be hosting this new series to highlight traditional classical music, as well as feature young talent looking to break into the industry.

“Since the closing of Opera Pacific in 2008, Orange County opera fans have been longing for an easy-to-reach venue to hear some of the most beautiful and dramatic classical music ever written,” Weber said. “Opera is a feast for the senses, but many find it to be inaccessible and too conservative or exclusive. I’m looking to change that perception, through storytelling, music, and showcasing up-and-coming talent in this series we call ‘Opera ReImagined.’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber

This summer, the LBCAC encourages us all to celebrate the arts, support our local music scene, and mingle with fellow classical music lovers.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. By hosting fledgling and seasoned artists who are making a difference in music, video, film, dance, poetry, prose, the visual arts, and arts education, the Center looks to promote emotional connections and artistic progress.

Laguna’s first cultural arts center preserves one of America’s longest-running galleries and contributes to local communities through live, online, and streaming exhibitions and events. Through a dedicated 2500-sq-ft space, in the heart of Laguna along the Forest Avenue Promenade, the LBCAC is wired for sound and 4K video.

“Here at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, we believe Music is Life,” says Rick Conkey, founder of the LBCAC. “We look to be an accessible and affordable epicenter for art by offering exhibition and event space to showcase leading-edge, experiential, and thought-provoking art, in the heart of California’s premier art colony. Our new series ‘Opera ReImagined’ is helping us to realize this vision, in a most exclusive setting – right in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach.”

To find out more about the event and to RSVP, go here.